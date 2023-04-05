Find all the eggs at Johns Creek’s Easter Bunny Hop

Event includes vendors, a DJ and of course, the Easter Bunny. Bring your own baskets for gathering eggs. Photographer not supplied, so parents should bring their own cameras. Food will be available for purchase on-site from Fair on Wheels and Frozen Sweets. Details: www.bit.ly/3ZDaB6R.

This event is one of many the city conducts throughout the year in addition to regularly scheduled activities like free yoga, zumba and outdoor fitness classes, Feeding Fridays, Sunday Socials and free citizenship classes. View the city’s activity calendar: www.johnscreekga.gov/calendar.