Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
Find all the eggs at Johns Creek’s Easter Bunny Hop

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Johns Creek is inviting families to a free, fun-filled, interactive walk around North Pond at Creekside Park (behind City Hall, 11360 Lakefield Drive) during the Easter Bunny Hop, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7.

Event includes vendors, a DJ and of course, the Easter Bunny. Bring your own baskets for gathering eggs. Photographer not supplied, so parents should bring their own cameras. Food will be available for purchase on-site from Fair on Wheels and Frozen Sweets. Details: www.bit.ly/3ZDaB6R.

This event is one of many the city conducts throughout the year in addition to regularly scheduled activities like free yoga, zumba and outdoor fitness classes, Feeding Fridays, Sunday Socials and free citizenship classes. View the city’s activity calendar: www.johnscreekga.gov/calendar.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
