Construction underway to extend Autrey Mill Middle right-turn lane

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
26 minutes ago

Johns Creek has begun work to extend the Autrey Mill Middle School right-turn lane on Old Alabama Road.

The turn lane and existing sidewalk will be extended by 400 feet. Extending the right-turn lane will allow more parents to queue up during peak school carpool hours as well as decrease the delay experienced by Johns Creek residents traveling Old Alabama Road with no need to turn into Autrey Mill Middle School.

The city approved a $240,280 contract with CMC for the project back in January to be paid for using Georgia Department of Transportation Local Maintenance Improvement Grant funding. The Fulton County School Board donated the right-of-way needed for the project.

