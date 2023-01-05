Alpharetta recognizes Bees Needs volunteers

Using Radio Frequency Identification, known as RFID technology, attached to a single hive, and micro tags attached to numerous honeybee workers, the students will collect data. Students hope to track the bees time spent inside the hive and outside foraging during different seasons, DNA test pollen taken from bees to study the types of plants they visit, and identify potential pathogens and bacteria the bees bring to the hive that could cause disease or death to the colony.

To assist students in this project, the school needed two RFID systems costing $3,200 each. The first system was funded through the annual operating budget for the city’s community agriculture program.