Henry board approves $1.4 million in repairs

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

More than $1.4 million in needed infrastructure improvements to county facilities was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Oct. 7 regular meeting.

The board approved two separate resolutions awarding contracts to Trane US, the first of which is for the $438,032 installation of an HVAC building automation system for the county administration building. The second is for the installation of two new chillers and a building automation system for the county courthouse complex at a cost of $992,985.

In unrelated business, the board approved a resolution approving $277,779 in legacy stream and wetland credits for a SPLOST project on Dutchtown Road.

Information: henrycountyga.gov.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
