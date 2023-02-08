Henry approves stormwater inspection contract

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Jan. 17 regular meeting to approve a $2,951,502.11 contract for inspections that must be conducted to comply with federal stormwater regulations during the five-year permit cycle from 2023 to 2027.
According to a county staff report, Henry County is required by law to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Stormwater NPDES Permit Program, limiting the length of the permit to five years.
The county is required to inspect all stormwater structures, about 30,000 in all, in a five-year cycle to comply with the permit.
Information: co.henry.ga.us.
