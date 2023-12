Opportunities are coming up later in December and early January for Forsyth County residents who want to learn about helping in next year’s elections.

Poll worker preview sessions are planned for 10-11:30 a.m. and 5:30-7 p.m. Dec. 28 and 10-11:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at the Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 1201 Sawnee Drive, Cumming.

Register at ow.ly/x5ww50QeaiA.