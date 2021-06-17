Fayette County commissioners change meeting start time

Starting July 8, Fayette County’s Board of Commissioners will begin its regular biweekly Thursday meetings at 5 p.m. instead of 6:30 p.m. The change was approved 4-0-1 on June 10, with Charles Rousseau absent and with no public comment. The schedule revision was made at the request of Eric Maxwell, who in 2017 led the effort to change the meeting start from what was then 7 p.m. Edward “Edge” Gibbons supported the measure, saying that the new time would be “great for our county employees who have to stay at this meeting.”