DeKalb commission approves property tax rate

The approval of the rate and corresponding mid-year budget adjustments were split into two separate agenda items after some commissioners expressed concern about the level of detail they’d been provided about the latter. The mid-year budget was not voted on Tuesday.

And District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader last week proposed using more of the county’s stockpiled EHOST funds to give homeowners a “real reduction” in their tax bills, citing inflation and a potentially looming recession.

During a special-called committee meeting last Thursday, county CEO Michael Thurmond said EHOST was already expected to offset about $137 million in taxes for residents with homestead exemptions this year alone — about $1,230 for someone who owns a home valued at $325,000, the 2021 county average.

Thurmond said DeKalb was already “giving more tax relief than any county jurisdiction in the state” and said current EHOST reserves would be needed if and when the current program expires in early 2024.

Rader’s proposal to go ahead and tap some of the funds to provide additional tax relief now had the support of colleague Ted Terry, but not enough votes to advance out of the budget committee.

Rader nevertheless introduced it again Tuesday, in front of the full board. It failed again.

Rader and Terry cast the two no votes on the property tax rate.