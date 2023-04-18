April 21 is deadline for DeKalb Senior Olympics

Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each event.

Seniors needing special assistance regarding transportation should call MARTA Mobility at 404-848-5389.

To complete an application, visit DeKalbCountyGa.gov/parks and click on “2023 Senior Olympics Registration Pack.”

By April 21, all applications must be submitted to DeKalb County Recreation, Parks & Cultural Affairs, ATTN: DeKalb County Senior Olympics, 3181 Rainbow Drive, Decatur, GA 30034.

The DeKalb County Senior Olympic Games, which is open to all DeKalb residents and residents from surrounding counties, is part of National Older Americans Month, which is celebrated in May.

For more information, contact DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-710-6331.