Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million

Sterigenics faced 79 claims in the Atlanta area alleging people were exposed to ethylene oxide gas, which the Environmental Protection Agency classifies as a known cancer-causing agent. The plant is authorized to use the gas to sterilize medical equipment but has been under fire in Atlanta since 2018 when a federal report flagged the area surrounding the plant for increased cancer risks.

Details of the settlement, first reported by Law360, were submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week: the company denies any liability, and the plaintiffs must agree to dismiss the case with prejudice.

One of the lawsuits was set to begin early next week in the State Court of Gwinnett County, but was put on pause due to the settlement agreement reached this week by Sterigenics and the attorney representing the plaintiffs in all 79 exposure claims.

In a statement addressed to investors, the company denies “that emissions from Sterigenics’ Atlanta facility have ever posed any safety hazard to the surrounding communities.”

Sterigenics has been the center of multiple legal battles with Cobb County and residents over the plant’s emissions. The company sued county officials for devaluing 5,000 properties within a 2-mile radius of the plant in 2020, and homeowners sued Sterigenics for their property value decrease.

The company’s statement says those cases are set to move forward in July 2024 and that it “intends to vigorously defend its remaining ethylene oxide cases.”

In Illinois, Sterigenics and parent company Sotera Health Company agreed to distribute $408 million to as many as 870 people to settle those lawsuits in January of this year, the Chicago Tribune first reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.