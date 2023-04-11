BreakingNews
Atlanta leaders respond to losing the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Marietta, Habitat hold groundbreaking on April 12

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

Marietta and Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta (HNWMA) officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 4:30 p.m. April 12 for the first residence being built as a part of the Marietta Public Service Housing Program at 37 Griggs St., Marietta.

In January, Marietta city officials presented a $500,000 check from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to Habitat for Humanity for the new program.

This first-time partnership will provide six zero-interest affordable residences for city of Marietta and Marietta City School employees.

Three of the six residences will be built this year, with a maximum sales price of $250,000 each.

For more information, visit mariettaga.gov or bit.ly/3G3TS4N.

