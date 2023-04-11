Marietta, Habitat hold groundbreaking on April 12

Marietta and Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta (HNWMA) officials will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 4:30 p.m. April 12 for the first residence being built as a part of the Marietta Public Service Housing Program at 37 Griggs St., Marietta.
In January, Marietta city officials presented a $500,000 check from its American Rescue Plan Act funds to Habitat for Humanity for the new program.
This first-time partnership will provide six zero-interest affordable residences for city of Marietta and Marietta City School employees.
Three of the six residences will be built this year, with a maximum sales price of $250,000 each.
For more information, visit mariettaga.gov or bit.ly/3G3TS4N.
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC