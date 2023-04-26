Films celebrate ‘Israel at 75′ through April 30

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) and the Consulate General of Israel to the Southeast are presenting “Israel at 75: Celebrating the Best of Israeli Cinema” through April 30.
The nation of Israel’s 75th Independence Day is known as Yom Ha’atzmaut.
Online, viewers can pay $18 per film or $75 to stream all 12 films.
Based in Marietta, the AJFF is an independent nonprofit arts organization that continues an active partnership with its founding agency, American Jewish Committee.
For information, browse ajff.org/content/faqs-ajff-presents-israel-75 or contact tickets@ajff.org.
For tickets, visit ajff.org/super-shopper/festival-series/ajff-presents-Israel-75.
