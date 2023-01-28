X
Dark Mode Toggle

Classes focus on soft skills for teens

Local
By H.M. Cauley, For the AJC
1 hour ago

An October Forbes article revealed some surprising news: When it comes to hiring, technical abilities are great, but soft skills are in higher demand. Employers identify those skills as being able to “work well on a team, lead a project, communicate clearly and think critically.”

Those are the skills Amanda Lee Williams teaches teens in improv comedy workshops at Dad’s Garage in Old Fourth Ward. An improviser and licensed counselor who has been working with kids since 2000, Williams uses cognitive behavioral techniques to get teens collaborating, communicating and thinking – with a bit of humor thrown in.

And the timing couldn’t be better.

“Especially coming back from quarantine, having social skills is huge,” she said. “As a counselor, I’ve noticed a huge rise in anxiety. I have a teenage stepdaughter, and I’ve seen how hard it’s been for her to bounce back. But doing improv and building the skills that improv does best have helped so much.”

Williams cites researched evidence that mastering improv techniques also develops confidence. “And that translates into things like interview skills and problem-solving abilities in the real world,” she said.

Dad’s teen classes for ages 13 to 18 are built around three key concepts, said Williams. The first is the “yes, and…” response to a partner’s statement that requires focus and positivity. The second forces participants to think through the who, what and where of a scene. Williams lists the third element as the most critical.

“Listening is one of improv’s top skills,” she said. “The kids have to listen and stay in the moment. If you’re so afraid of getting it right – and there’s a lot of anxiety about getting things right – you miss the nonverbal clues as well.”

The classes create a safe space where teens can let go of that pressure, Williams said.

“That’s something teens need right now,” she said. “I’m hoping to create that safe space where they don’t have to be afraid of failure. Improv is all about putting yourself out there and living in the moment. Here, they can be themselves.”

And that sometimes leads to hilarity.

“Dad’s Garage is a narrative improv theater, so our focus is on telling a good story,” said Williams. “When we work together to tell a true story, comedy will naturally come from it.”

Friends frequently told North Springs student Geneva Oviatt that she was funny, so last summer she signed on for an improv summer session.

“I thought improv would be a cool, so I tried it for one week and learned a lot,” said the 14-year-old. “We learned skills to communicate and keep on track rather than randomly spurting things from our heads. That really does help when you get in a conversation: You can add onto what the other person is saying, and that means you’re listening more, too.”

The next session of teen improv classes begins Feb. 4. Additional classes for younger students and adults are offered throughout the year. For information, visit dadsgarage.com.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.

About the Author

H.M. Cauley
Editors' Picks

Credit: Compilation

UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash10h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar / AJC

Culture wars off the table in Georgia — for now
2h ago

Credit: Memphis Police Department

Tyre Nichols case: Memphis’ police chief was once fired from Atlanta Police Department
16h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
11h ago

Georgia’s Todd Monken reportedly interviewing for NFL job
11h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Police warn that Oregon torture suspect is using dating apps
12h ago
The Latest
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
Featured

Live Updates: Kemp, Dickens release statements in response to video
13h ago
US Updates | Reaction in Memphis, Washington, across the US
8h ago
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top