Cherokee Veterans Day events planned for Nov. 11

Cherokee County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
18 minutes ago

Various cities in Cherokee County will host activities on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Ball Ground will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 on the grounds of City Hall, 215 Valley St., Ball Ground near the city’s Veterans Memorial.

Among the highlights will be a flyover by Tiger Flights, guest speakers and a 21-gun salute.

The Canton Veterans Day Parade is slated for 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 11 in downtown Canton, 130 E. Main St.

American Legion Post 45 will present the patriotic parade.

The Woodstock Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 11 at The Chambers at City Center, 8534 Main St., Woodstock.

Sponsored by the city of Woodstock, the event also is being sponsored by American Legion Post 316 South Cherokee County, Marine Corps League Woodstock Detachment 1311 and Warrior’s Watch Riders.

After the ceremony, Black Rifle Coffee Company will host a social with coffee and doughnuts.

Find more details at cityofballground.com, cantonga.gov or woodstockga.gov.

