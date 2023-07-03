Zaxby’s launches funnel cakes — for limited time

42 minutes ago
The chain also teased a ‘menu hack’ for National Fried Chicken Day

Athens-based fast food chain Zaxby’s announced on Thursday that it will be serving funnel cakes with powdered sugar and caramel sauce at participating locations. The dessert will be priced at $3.49, and it will only be available for a limited time.

In celebration of the new menu item, Zaxby’s will be sharing a “sweet and salty menu hack” on its TikTok channel for National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. According to the fast food chain, some eaters “lose their minds” over the new treat.

“Zaxby’s classic Funnel Cake has a light, fluffy batter that is served golden brown, topped with powdered sugar and paired with a creamy caramel sauce,” according to Zaxby’s news release. “The first-time menu item is already exceeding expectations, driving incremental sales and increasing check averages.”

Zaxby’s is encouraging customers to find inspiration this National Fried Chicken Day to create their own desserts.

“We’ve been blown away by the response to our Funnel Cakes and caramel sauce,” Patrick Schwing, Zaxby’s chief marketing and strategy officer, said in a news release. “Guests are ordering our tender, crispy Chicken Fingerz with their Funnel Cakes and creating a sweet, savory combo reminiscent of the Southern staple chicken and waffles.”

The funnel cake isn’t the only new item on the chain’s menus. Zaxby’s also announced the return of the Southwest Zalad for a limited time. First introduced to eaters in 2021, the salad is only available while supplies last.

“The fresh, made-to-order Southwest Zalad is now available again systemwide, featuring our famous Texas Toast and Southwest Ranch dressing, adding a spicy kick that is not for the faint of flavor,” Schwing said. “The salad brings together fire-roasted corn, crunchy tortilla strips, freshly sliced Roma tomatoes and Cheddar Jack cheese nestled on crisp mixed greens, topped with Zaxby’s grilled or hand-breaded chicken.”

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

