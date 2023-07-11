Why you should think twice before deleting your Threads account

If you jumped on the Threads bandwagon too quickly and are now looking for a way to jump off, be careful. As of right now, you can’t actually delete your account without also also saying goodbye to your Instagram.

However, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri said they’re working on changing that.

“Threads is powered by Instagram, so right now it’s just one account, but we’re looking into a way to delete your Threads account separately,” Mosseri posted.

“To clarify,” he wrote in the same Thread, “you can deactivate your Threads account, which hides your Threads profile and content, you can set your profile to private, and you can delete individual threads posts — all without deleting your Instagram account.”

Threads debuted late last week in more than 100 countries — including the United States, Britain, Australia, Canada and Japan — and attracted 10 million sign-ups in its first 10 hours. That number has climbed to 100 million in its first five days, according to Mosseri.

Since it launched, users have not been shy about posting their frustrations, notably the lack of a chronological feed option, ability to edit, ability to send direct messages and follow/unfollow buttons.

Mosseri addressed the chronological feed issue on Threads.

“If anyone was asking, both Instagram and Facebook have chronological feeds options, so yes, we’re going to bring one to Threads too.” he posted.

On Monday, he promised his followers his team is working to make the platform great.

“The team has been busting their (bottoms), but we know this is a race to the starting line,” he wrote. “They say ‘make it work, make it great, make it grow.’ Well, we certainly did things out of order, but I promise we will make this thing great.

So, if you’re on the fence about Meta’s new app, you might want to wait a bit.