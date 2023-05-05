What is truth - the rise of relativism

While writing his new book, Myers came across research by Dr. George Barna about millennials that shed light on the spiritual/religious makeup of this generation of growing influence, their social-economic priorities and mental health, among other topics.

Myers writes, “Seventy-five percent of young adults say they are unsure of their purpose in life. Nearly half are counted as having one or more types of mental illness (such as anxiety or depression). Fully half of young adults say that there is ‘no absolute value associated with human life.’”

Myers proposes that these issues are the tip of the iceberg, the real foundation being the loss of absolute Truth (capital “T”).

A different poll from Summit Ministries/McLaughlin and Associates supports the claim. According to this poll, 55% of young American voters between 18-29 believe that there is no absolute truth; rather, “it is up to each individual to define their own truth.”

The results also expose that many American voters embrace moral relativism – 40% of the polled individuals believe “each person determines their own version of truth.”

Quid est veritas?

In the 18th chapter of the Gospel of John, we find Jesus before Pilate, the Roman governor of Judah. He had been arrested and taken to Caiaphas, Israel’s High Priest, who, seeking the approval of Rome to crucify Jesus, deferred the questioning to Rome’s high official.

Pilate questioned Jesus, who said: “(…) the reason I was born and came into the world is to testify to the truth. Everyone on the side of truth listens to me.”

Pilate quickly ended his conversation with Jesus with the infamous words “Qui est Veritas?” – What is truth?

Jesus did not reply, perhaps because, according to Scriptures, Pilate “went out again” before giving him a chance to.

But Jesus answered Pilate’s question numerous times throughout his time on earth. As he did in Gethsemane when he asked the father to protect his disciples: “Sanctify them by the truth; your word is truth.”

As we dig into the original New Testament Greek text, we can translate Jesus’ prayer as follows: Lord, consecrate (set apart) my followers by the knowledge of your word – because your word (your principles, teachings, guidance) is the Truth.

This (absolute) truth has guided believers throughout the centuries to change society during times of great darkness and despair. This truth has speared believers to live out their faith by following Christ’s example of righteousness and unconditional love.

It’s not a popular belief, and I certainly respect differing points of view. Still, as I think about the mental and emotional state of our young adults and teenagers as presented by numerous recent research data and polls, it seems like if we ever needed this Truth to guide us; we need it now.

