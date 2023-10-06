Uber now offers return package service for UPS, FedEx and USPS

Uber is turning into a one-stop-shop for all its users’ needs. From ride shares, to food delivery, to its latest feature, “return a package.”

“Uber’s mission is to change the way people, food, and things move through cities. With the launch of Uber Connect three years ago, we’ve simplified the way you can send items to friends, family or colleagues across town,” explaained the Uber Newsroom. “Now we’re adding a new way to save you time and effort with a much-avoided chore: taking care of the packages you need to return but have been ignoring.”

The new feature launched earlier this week allowing users to send up to five prepaid sealed packages to the closest UPS, FedEx or USPS location for a flat $5 fee — or for just $3 if you’re an Uber One member. There’s a 30 pound weight limit, and the contents must be worth less than $100, reported USA TODAY.

“Return a Package” is available in over 4,000 cities across the U.S. including Atlanta. To ensure your package arrives at its location, users are able to watch live tracking via the app—and receive a notification once the trip has been completed.

“We imagine that this is going to be a huge time saver and convenience play for many, many U.S. consumers,” Wendy Lee, director of delivery product management, told USA TODAY.