The search for a new Gerber baby has begun

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago
The annual search for the cutest baby has become a tradition

Do you have the cutest baby in the world? If so, they could be the next Gerber baby.

Back in 1928, Gerber held a contest to find an image to represent the brand and promote the then-new idea of specialized baby food. The winning illustration, by artist Dorothy Hope Smith, has appeared on Gerber products ever since.

Sine 2010, Gerber has held an annual photo submission contest to select a new Gerber Baby for the coming year. This year, Gerber invites parents to share their own childhood photos too in order to honor their “Gerber Baby Days.”

“This year’s program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones,” said Angela Madlangbayan, vice president of marketing at Gerber, in the release. “Each year we are blown away by all the submissions and look forward to supporting parents and caregivers who are nurturing this next generation.”

The judges will base their search on compelling stories and memorable baby expressions. Here’s what to know before submitting:

  • Baby must be between 0-48 months
  • Parent photos must be between birth to 10-years-old
  • The chosen spokesbaby will be the “Chief Growing Officer” and will be featured on the brand’s social channels and marketing campaigns.
  • The winner will receive a $25,000 cash prize, a wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, a one-year supply of Gerber products and other prizes.

Last year’s winner— Isa Slish— was the first Gerber Baby with a limb difference. His mother, Meredith, told Chicago’s ABC 7 that Isa was born without a “femur or a fibula in her right leg.”

“We hope Isa’s story can bring more awareness for limb differences and create greater inclusion for children like her. Because, just like Isa, they too can be or do anything they want!” the proud mom told the outlet.

Entries for the 2023 Gerber Baby contest can be submitted through June 10 on the Gerber website.

