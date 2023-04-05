Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon

Lemon was recently castigated by his boss Chris Licht after he offended his female co-hosts by saying 51-year-old presidential candidate Nikki Haley was no longer in her prime. But he kept his job.

While co-hosting with Phillips in 2008, she received threatening anonymous text messages that were traced to Lemon and led to his demotion to weekends, according to Variety. It was the last time he was paired with a female at CNN until the recent morning show move.

A CNN spokesperson told Variety: “Don says the alleged incident never occurred and that he was never notified of any investigation. CNN cannot corroborate the alleged events from 15 years ago.”

Lemon moved from Atlanta to New York soon after Jeff Zucker took over CNN in 2013 and was given his own solo prime-time show in 2016. Licht, who took over last year, placed Lemon on mornings with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins. Ratings have not been encouraging though ratings are down across the board in recent months on the network.