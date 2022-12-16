LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Zippity

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Zippity is looking for his forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Zippity is a two-year-old, 55 pound bundle of love that is in need of a home. For $85, a loving family can adopt him today.
“Zippity is a fun little guy with a cute brown patch over his right eye,” his adoption page said. “He’s overall sweet and friendly. He’s young and playful, almost always full of energy. He is super motivated by treats so training should be a breeze, and he already knows his ‘sit’ command. Zippity would be a great addition to any family because he’s sure to give plenty affection and will pull you into countless fun play sessions. Zip on over and meet the incredible Zippity!”
Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.
