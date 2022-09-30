LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Lucky

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.
The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.
“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”
Lucky is looking for his forever home
Credit: LifeLine Animal Project
Lucky is five years old, 62 pounds and ready to find his forever home. Following an $85 adoption fee, he can be the latest to join your family.
“Lucky steals hearts wherever he goes!” the adoption listing said. “This handsome, brindle pup loves snuggling with people, chasing after tennis balls, and dreaming of being someone’s best friend. Lucky is a fetch aficionado and will drop his ball right in your lap, gently nudging it with his nose to let you know that he’s ready for another round! Lucky has lived in a foster home with cats and may do well with kitty friends in his forever home too.”
