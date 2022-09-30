ajc logo
X

LifeLine Animal Project Pet of the Week: Lucky

Life
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago
It’s an opportunity to give a pet a loving home

Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter U.S. animal shelters each year, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Statistically, 920,000 of those animals will be euthanized annually. Nearly 1.5 million animals will not be adopted.

The LifeLine Animal Project is fighting against the statistics and making a difference for Atlanta’s lost and helpless animals. Responsible for the management of Fulton and DeKalb counties’ animal shelters, the nonprofit is on a mission to end shelter euthanasia of treatable animals in the capital city.

“We look at the root causes of animal homelessness and work with our community to provide accessible pet care,” the nonprofit’s official website said. “Our goal is to keep people and pets together. If you are looking to add a cat or dog to your home, visit a LifeLine shelter today. From spay/neuter services to general wellness care, LifeLine also has top-notch veterinary care at affordable prices.”

Lucky is looking for his forever home

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Credit: LifeLine Animal Project

Lucky is five years old, 62 pounds and ready to find his forever home. Following an $85 adoption fee, he can be the latest to join your family.

“Lucky steals hearts wherever he goes!” the adoption listing said. “This handsome, brindle pup loves snuggling with people, chasing after tennis balls, and dreaming of being someone’s best friend. Lucky is a fetch aficionado and will drop his ball right in your lap, gently nudging it with his nose to let you know that he’s ready for another round! Lucky has lived in a foster home with cats and may do well with kitty friends in his forever home too.”

Click here to start the adoption process. To see other animals in need of a home, check out the pets below.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings19h ago

Jimmy Carter: Man of the People
3h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

OPINION: Buckhead cityhood isn’t on the ballot, but Bill White isn’t done yet
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers
3h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

The Jolt: A test for Kemp as Hurricane Ian nears Georgia coast
3h ago
The Latest

Discovering peace of heart during life’s storms
9m ago
Wild Georgia: Birds have strategies for surviving hurricanes
4h ago
A weekend in Savannah
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top