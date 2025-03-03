The March topics in the series include “Uncommon Crops That Thrive” with Ben Chaffee, founder of Fruitful Ventures on March 8, and “Compost Tea: Natural Fertilizer” with Code of Return Compost cofounder Maria Vaughan on March 22.

More information about the upcoming programs, including pricing, can be found via Eventbrite. Advance registration is recommended.

Forsyth Farmers Market’s Youth Booth, which is designed to give children a better understanding of the local food system and expand their palates, will rotate with the Fresh Perspectives Series, offering free programming on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Forsyth Farmers Market, 13 E. Park Ave., Savannah. forsythfarmersmarket.com

Farmers market, restaurant group partner for fundraiser

The Forsyth Farmers Market is partnering with Farm Hospitality Group to present the inaugural Chefs + Farmers: A Culinary Experience at Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum in Savannah on March 6.

All proceeds will support the nonprofit market’s programs benefiting area farmers and the local community.

Attendees will sample seasonal dishes made with local ingredients prepared by more than a dozen chefs from area restaurants, including Common Thread, Strangebird, FARM Bluffton, Cotton & Rye, Husk Savannah and Pizzeria Vittoria.

Chefs + Farmers will also offer craft cocktails, live music and the opportunity to explore the gardens surrounding Ships of the Sea’s historic William Scarbrough House.

“We have tapped some of the best chefs and beverage professionals in Savannah and the Lowcountry who are like-minded and want to support our local foodways in any way that they can,” said Brandon Carter, chef/partner of Farm Hospitality Group. Carter and his fellow chef Joseph Harrison at Common Thread were recently named James Beard award semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category.

More information and a link to purchase tickets can be found on the Forsyth Farmers Market website.

Chefs + Farmers: A Culinary Experience, March 6, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah. forsythfarmersmarket.com

Supper at Sea to benefit maritime museum in Savannah

Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum will host Supper at Sea, a dinner and silent auction with all proceeds supporting the nonprofit’s extensive education programs on March 14.

“We are thrilled to host an unforgettable evening under the full moon featuring an innovative take on a sailor’s feast as well as a silent auction of one-of-a-kind, small- and large-scale fiber and ceramic artwork by 20 talented local artists,” said Molly Carrott Taylor, executive director of Ships of the Sea.

Chefs “Chino” Hathcock and Sam Herndon, who are well-known in the Savannah area for their various collaborations, will be preparing coastal-inspired dishes with locally sourced ingredients.

Curated by artist Katherine Sandoz, the original artwork created specifically for Supper at Sea will honor traditional skills like basketry, knot-tying, net making and sailmaking, carving and illustration.

“The work is personal and full of symbolism, story and technical mastery,” Sandoz said.

Tickets and auction details are available via the museum’s website.

Supper at Sea, March 14, Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, 41 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Savannah. shipsofthesea.org/supperatsea

Sprouting Project Dinner series returns to Amelia Island resort

The Sprouting Project Dinner series, a monthly five-course event, continues through the end of 2025 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa.

The Sprouting Project, which provides ingredients to the resort’s nine restaurants and lounges, consists of a state-of-the-art aquaponic greenhouse, an organic garden, a collection of beehives, a chicken coop and a barrel room.

“When considering ingredients this year, we wanted to be really intentional with our selections and choose ones that relate back to the resort,” said executive chef Omar Collazo. “For example, banana and olive were chosen because we have both trees on property, and we love to incorporate anything we grow on-site into the dinners.”

The dinner series kicked off in February with a cocoa theme and continues with a spring herb theme on March 22. Themes for later months include allium, seed, stone fruit, honey, tea, brassica and truffle.

The Sprouting Project Dinner series website has additional information and links to purchase tickets.

Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa, 39 Beach Lagoon Road, Fernandina Beach, Florida. 904-261-6161, omnihotels.com/hotels/amelia-island/dining

New Italian restaurant in Savannah expands hours, menu

Veratina, a new Italian restaurant in Savannah, has added dinner service and secured an alcohol license since being featured in January’s coastal dining roundup.

The dinner menu includes entrées like pork osso buco, sirloin steak and branzino in addition to housemade pasta dishes that have proven popular on the lunch menu since Veratina opened in late 2024.

Veratina, 606 Abercorn St., Savannah. 912-239-0550, veratinasav.com.

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

