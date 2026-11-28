Recipe The all-day breakfast bodega BEC recipe, with a spicy kick Kwame Onwuachi shares his bacon, egg and cheese recipe in his new cookbook, ‘All Hours.’ Share A bodega BEC from "All Hours" by Kwame Onwuachi. (Courtesy of Alex Lau)

CH By Candy Hom 1 hour ago

Walk onto the makeshift concrete ramp into any corner bodega and, chances are, you’ll be able to order a solid BEC (a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich), along with your scratchoff lotto ticket. Each shop may make it slightly differently, but all share the same foundational components: crispy bacon, a perfectly cooked egg and melted cheese tying it all together. Variations exist with different types of bread or cheese, but no self-respecting New Yorker tries to deviate from the essential ingredients. As a former resident, I will die on the hill that it isn’t a proper BEC if it doesn’t have melted American cheese.

In “All Hours: Crazy Good Food for Whatever, Whenever” (Knopf, $40), author Kwame Onwuachi shares my sentiment; he also uses American cheese. Related Story Bake this sheet pan egg and pepper breakfast for a crowd October 26, 2026 "All Hours" by Kwame Onwuachi. (Courtesy of Alex Lau) This BEC stays a classic while also taking a different spin “All Hours” is unapologetically bold, with cross-cultural mashup recipes like corn milk French toast, drunken noodles alla vodka and souped-up top ramen. For Onwuachi’s BEC, he pays homage to the classic bodega-style sandwich every New Yorker eats while rushing from one place to the next, putting his own spin on it without compromising its integrity. “There’s a little bit of heat,” Onwuachi writes about his BEC.

Kwame Onwuachi. (Courtesy of Alex Lau) House spices and sauces take this BEC sandwich up a notch Onwuachi shares three additional recipes underneath the main sandwich recipe:

a house spice

a house sauce

and niter kibbeh oil (NKO), the foundation of many Eritrean and Ethiopian dishes, which he uses in his house sauce. The recipes for all three make large amounts, which can be kept for days or months depending on the recipe, so you can use them in your other dishes at home. If you opt out of making the additional sauce, the BEC recipe is still solid on its own. Related Story The small-batch ooey-gooey cinnamon roll recipe you want this fall September 28, 2026 A bodega BEC from "All Hours" by Kwame Onwuachi. (Courtesy of Alex Lau) Bodega BEC “The on-the-go breakfast of all New Yorkers — among New Yorkers who eat breakfast — is a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from the nearest bodega … because the eggs and cheese are scrambled together, there’s no chance of unmelted cheese, the worst BEC crime there is.” — Onwuachi

Makes 2 sandwiches 6 to 8 slices bacon

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 brioche buns, sliced in half

3 large eggs

1 teaspoon House Spice (recipe follows)

Kosher salt, to taste

1 tablespoon neutral oil

2 slices American cheese

2 tablespoons House Sauce (recipe follows) Instructions: Heat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a half-sheet tray with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon in a single layer on the tray. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes, flipping halfway through, until crispy. Remove from the oven and set aside. In a medium pan, melt the butter over medium heat. Toast the brioche buns cut side down until golden brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from the pan and set aside. Wipe out the pan if needed, then reuse it to cook the eggs. Break the eggs into a small mixing bowl and beat until uniform. Add the House Spice and salt. In the same pan used to toast the buns, heat the neutral oil over medium-low heat. Once shimmering, add the eggs and, using a rubber spatula, move them from the outside of the pan toward the center, as they begin to firm, stirring in a circular motion. After about 2 minutes, place the slices of cheese atop the eggs. Cook for another 2 minutes, then remove from heat. To assemble, slather House Sauce on the top half of each toasted bun. Equally divide the eggs between the two bottom halves. Shingle the bacon on top of the eggs. Close the sandwiches with the top buns. For the true bodega experience, wrap in paper, then foil, then place in a plastic bag that says “Thank You” on it. House Spice “This recipe makes a lot. Trust me, you’ll thank me. I add at least a few pinches to most things I make. There’s really no store-bought alternative. (It is literally called House Spice because you make it at your house.)”

½ cup kosher salt

¾ cup freshly ground black pepper

½ cup granulated garlic (or garlic powder)

¼ cup granulated onion (or onion powder)

5 tablespoons cayenne pepper

5 tablespoons Hungarian paprika Instructions: Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and whisk well to combine. House Spice keeps in an airtight container in a cool, dark place for up to 6 months. House Sauce “Every burger joint has its own house sauce. This one is mine. I slather it on nearly every sandwich I make.” 1 head garlic cloves, peeled

½ cup NKO (recipe follows)

2 cups mayonnaise (preferably Hellmann’s)

5 tablespoons ketchup

4 teaspoons House Spice

4 teaspoons kosher salt

Related Story There’s no quicker breakfast than South City Kitchen’s overnight oats February 1, 2026 Instructions: Heat the oven to 250 degrees. Place the garlic in a baking dish and pour the NKO over the top; the oil should cover the garlic completely; if it doesn’t, add a little more. Fold a piece of parchment paper and set on the surface of the oil, pushing down gently to eliminate any air bubbles. Cover the dish very tightly with foil and bake for 2 hours. The garlic should be extremely fragrant, golden and completely tender. Cool to room temperature, then strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve. Set the roasted garlic oil aside. Transfer the garlic to a blender or food processor and puree until totally smooth. Whisk together the garlic oil, the pureed garlic and the remaining ingredients in a medium-size bowl until incorporated. Store House Sauce in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Stir before using. NKO “At the heart of many Eritrean and Ethiopian recipes are the warming spices of niter kibbeh oil (NKO). Though traditionally made with drawn butter, I substitute neutral oil and use NKO as an essential component in many of my marinades and sauces as well as on its own, as an infused oil in which to saute proteins to infuse even more flavor.” Ingredients: 1 quart neutral oil

1 tablespoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon allspice berries

Two (2-inch) cinnamon sticks

2 tablespoons coriander seeds

6 black cardamom pods

¼ cup plus 1 tablespoon dried koseret or oregano