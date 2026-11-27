Food & Dining Fans raise $60K to bring back Bocado burger and more from Atlanta’s dining scene Plus, Rabbit Ears debuted in West Midtown and Eclipse di Luna in Alpharetta got a new chef. Share Bocado Burger location in Alpharetta on Thursday January 8, 2015. Bocado Burger with American cheese, b&b pickles, mayo. Served with herb fries. (Beckysteinphotography.com)

By Henri Hollis 22 minutes ago

This week in the metro Atlanta dining scene, a big announcement gave burger lovers something extra to be thankful for, a new cocktail bar opened high above West Midtown and a well-known restaurant above a North Avenue gas station turned out its neon lights. Fans raise cash to help resurrect Bocado burger Bocado burger with American cheese, house-made b&b pickles, garlic herb fries.(Becky Stein 2012) It’s a classic holiday tale of a community coming together around a shared passion: Fans of the Bocado burger, which has not been available since 2023, raised more than $60,000 to help the Sandy Springs restaurant reintroduce its signature menu item. Bocado first opened in West Midtown in 2009 with executive chef Todd Ginsberg at the helm, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. He later left to open the General Muir and several other restaurants, including Fred’s Meat & Bread.

Bocado’s burger became a star of its menu, leading restaurant owner Brian Lewis to open the fast-casual Bocado Burger in Avolon in 2014. The burger cult continued to grow, and Bocado was voted Atlanta’s best burger by AJC readers in 2017. The original Bocado closed in 2021 amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bocado Burger in Avalon rebranded as Bocado before ultimately closing at the beginning of 2024. Later that year, Bocado reopened in Sandy Springs — but the new location did not offer the burger. Related Story Bocado’s move to Sandy Springs produces immediate payoff November 7, 2024 Fans petitioned the restaurant to bring the beloved menu item back, but there were practical limitations at Bocado’s new space preventing the restaurant from making the burger a permanent offering, according to a news release. Serious modifications needed to be made to the kitchen and new equipment needed to be purchased.

The grassroots movement of burger enthusiasts grew into Bocado’s Burger Founders program, a fundraising effort that pulled together more than $60,000 to pay for the kitchen overhaul.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the enthusiasm and support that made bringing the Bocado Burger Stack back possible,” Lewis said in a press statement. “It’s a dish with a special place in our restaurant’s history and it means a great deal to see how many people have continued to ask for it. We’re looking forward to welcoming it back to the menu and sharing with longtime guests and a new generation of Bocado guests.”

Bocado will launch the new menu — with the burger as a permanent offering — on Dec. 15. 6300 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta. 770-999-1419, bocadoatlanta.com New executive chef at Eclipse di Luna in Alpharetta Eclipse di Luna Alpharetta executive chef Danielis Perez. (Courtesy of Eclipse di Luna) Tapas restaurant Eclipse di Luna named Danielis Perez as its new executive chef at its Alpharetta location this week, according to a news release.

Perez has previously worked at Alta Toro in Midtown and 5Church in Buckhead, both owned by K5 Hospitality. She received culinary training in Argentina before moving the U.S. for to study hospitality and tourism, the announcement said. “Good food depends on care at every step, from the ingredients and preparation to the way a team works together,” Perez said in a press statement. “I’m excited to lead the Halcyon kitchen and to keep building an experience that guests can trust and enjoy.”

Eclipse di Luna was founded on Miami Circle in Buckhead in 1997 and has since grown to four locations across the metro Atlanta area, the announcement said. The restaurant group specializes in classic Spanish tapas and live entertainment. 6710 Town Square, Alpharetta. 470-672-4822, eclipsediluna.com Metro Atlanta restaurant openings View this post on Instagram A post shared by FÜM (@fumatl)

Rabbit Ears, the cocktail bar and sister restaurant to Füm in West Midtown, opened Wednesday. The bar can be found on the 17th floor of the Stella at Star Metals building, the same building where Füm occupies the ground floor. 660 11th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-590-2853, rabbitearsatl.com Fogo de Chao will open its newest location to the Cumberland area on Monday, according to a news release. The Brazilian steakhouse chain has three other locations in the metro Atlanta area, in Buckhead, Dunwoody and at the Mall of Georgia in Buford.