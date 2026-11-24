Food & Dining Where to eat when visiting the Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville Plus, restaurants near State Farm Arena for this week’s Rush concerts. Share The Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville offers a variety of food and beverage vendors, including chimney cakes and cones. (Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindl Market)

By Olivia Wakim 33 minutes ago

Thanksgiving week tends to be busy enough with cooking, family and friends, but after the turkey has been consumed and pumpkin pie sliced, it will be time to get started on some weekend plans. Canadian rock band Rush is bringing the “Fifty Something Tour” to State Farm Arena on Wednesday and Friday nights, and the Atlanta Christkindl Market is in full swing at its Lawrenceville and Senoia locations. Here’s a guide on where to eat for both events. The Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville offers a variety of food and beverage vendors, including crepes. (Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindl Market) Where to eat for the Atlanta Christkindl Market The Atlanta Christkindl Market relocated from Buckhead to Lawrenceville last year to expand its footprint. The market is closed on Thanksgiving Day, but reopens on Black Friday and for the full Thanksgiving weekend. For those making the drive to Lawrenceville, here are some spots to check out while in the area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Break Coffee Roasters (@breakroasters) Where to get coffee: Break Coffee Roasters This cafe is located just down the street from the Christkindl Market and offers a delightful menu of coffee and pastries. Break Coffee Roasters will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but open its normal hours the rest of the week. There’s plenty of room to sit while enjoying breakfast for a while before joining the Christkindl Market crowds. The cafe’s holiday menu recently dropped with offerings like a peppermint mocha latte, an espresso mule with ginger beer, lime and espresso and a spiced vanilla bourbon latte. The pastries are also worth an order, especially the homemade brown sugar cinnamon Pop Tart. 235 N. Perry St., Lawrenceville. 678-824-5268, breakroasters.com/pages/lawrenceville

The Atlanta Christkindl Market in Lawrenceville offers a variety of food and beverage vendors, including bratwursts. (Courtesy of Atlanta Christkindl Market)

Where to eat at the Christkindl Market Holiday markets have a reputation for decadent food items meant to warm visitors on a cold winter day, or in Georgia’s case, a mild winter day. The lines for food and drinks can get long, so be prepared to wait for some of the more popular offerings.

Some highlights include Hungarian chimney cakes, kürtőskalács, from Sweet Chimney Bakery; these treats are made from a sweet yeast dough wrapped into a chimney shape, coated in sugar and baked until crispy on the outside. There are also raclette vendors selling sandwiches filled with melted cheese that’s scraped off the wheel and directly onto a baguette or sandwich. Other vendors include crepes, tacos, bratwursts, Sweet Auburn BBQ, Polish pierogi and Liège waffles. Find warm drinks like hot mulled wind, hot apple cider and feuerzangenbowle, a German alcoholic punch made by setting a rum-soaked sugar cone on fire until it melts and caramelizes inside spiced mulled wine. 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. christkindlmarket.org/lawrenceville

Where to eat after the market: Rreal Tacos’ Christmas bar Rreal Tacos is a local chain with 12 locations across metro Atlanta. The Lawrenceville outpost is a short walk away from the Christkindl Market grounds and offers even more holiday fun as it transforms itself into a Christmas bar for the winter with over-the-top decorations and themed drinks. Find tacos, quesadillas, burritos, birria and more on the menu. 30 S. Clayton St., Lawrenceville. 470-709-2704, rrealtacos.com

Irie Mon Cafe is joining the State Farm Arena lineup in the stadium's concourse. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena) Where to eat for the Rush concerts at State Farm Arena Rush will bring its “Fifty Something Tour” to Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. on both Wednesday and Friday. There are quite a few bars and restaurants within walking distance of State Farm Arena, so whether fans are taking MARTA into downtown or parking at the arena, here are some nearby options for where to eat and drink before the concert. Where to eat before the Rush concert: El Tesoro Start the evening with an early dinner at El Tesoro in South Downtown. This Mexican restaurant offers plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and a sizable menu of tacos, burritos, tostadas and mulita. Concertgoers can’t go wrong with a pitcher of margaritas to prepare for the night ahead.

171 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-239-2188, southdowntown.eltesoroatl.com Lee Hughes (white) talks with Clare Hughes, on the left, and Lee and Nicola Fitzgerald as they enjoy the Georgia heat outside the Irish Exit pub near Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, June 29, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Where to drink before the Rush concert: The Irish Exit