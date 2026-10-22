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State Farm Arena adding Bocado Pizza and Irie Mon Cafe to stadium food offerings

Here’s what to eat during an Atlanta Hawks game.
Irie Mon Cafe is joining the State Farm Arena lineup in the stadium's concourse near Section 219. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
Irie Mon Cafe is joining the State Farm Arena lineup in the stadium's concourse near Section 219. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
Olivia Wakim
By
25 minutes ago

Just in time for the start of the Atlanta Hawks’ season, State Farm Arena has announced it will add local pizza restaurant Bocado and Caribbean restaurant Irie Mon Cafe to its concession offerings this year.

It has also extended its contract with food and hospitality partner Levy, continuing a relationship that goes back more than 20 years. Chef Gerry “G.” Garvin leads the venue’s food program as chief culinary officer for the stadium.

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Garvin, an Atlanta chef and TV personality, started in the position in 2023. As he enters his third year of collaborating with Levy on the stadium’s menu, fans can expect traditional stadium food as well as some new items like a triple stack chicken quesadilla and a brisket smashburger.

“There’s a philosophy, right? Let’s not fix what’s not broken, but increase what works well,” Garvin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “So, the word is always, ‘How do we elevate?’”

State Farm Arena's 2026-2027 concession offerings include three new nacho combinations. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
State Farm Arena's 2026-2027 concession offerings include three new nacho combinations. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)

New concessions for this season include:

Also new this year are dirty sodas, or drinks that mix soda with various flavorings and creamers. The sodas will be located near Sections 116 and 214 with flavors like peaches and cream, featuring Sprite, sweet cream and peach and vanilla flavoring; and the Shark Attack, with Sprite, blue Curacao syrup, grenadine and sweet cream.

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State Farm Arena will add a lineup of dirty sodas to its concession offerings in Sections 116 and 214. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
State Farm Arena will add a lineup of dirty sodas to its concession offerings in Sections 116 and 214. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)

Bestseller items will return, Garvin said, like Levy’s chicken tenders, burgers and hot dogs.

State Farm Arena’s concourse will welcome Bocado Pizza in Section 109 and Irie Mon Cafe to Section 219. Bocado will offer a menu of sourdough wood-fired pizzas, and Irie Mon Cafe will include jerk chicken wings, Rasta pasta and brown stew oxtail.

When selecting what restaurants to include, Garvin said they’re always thinking about what food is trending and what the arena needs.

Bocado Pizza, a local wood-fired pizza restaurant in Sandy Springs, will join State Farm Arena's concession concourse in Section 109. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
Bocado Pizza, a local wood-fired pizza restaurant in Sandy Springs, will join State Farm Arena's concession concourse in Section 109. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)

“I personally love Bocado, I love the style of pizza they make,” he said. “When people come into the arena, you know, we’re always thinking local. We’re always thinking true to Atlanta.”

Bocado is an Italian restaurant in Sandy Springs, and Irie Mon Cafe has six locations around the city and an outpost in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This will be the first Caribbean restaurant at State Farm Arena.

Bocado Pizza and Irie Mon Cafe will debut during the Atlanta Hawk’s home opener Saturday.

“Atlanta is a very, very sophisticated food town. They know what they want. They know what they expect,” Garvin said.

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State Farm Arena's new concession offerings include an ATL Firecracker Corndog. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
State Farm Arena's new concession offerings include an ATL Firecracker Corndog. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)

Food is a major part of any stadium experience, and State Farm Arena hosts not only Hawks and Dream games, but concerts and other major events.

“We want to make sure that the moment they get into the building and they have been able to breathe a little bit, grab a beverage, the food is paramount,” Garvin said. “You want to feel good about bringing (fans) in. You want to feel good about feeding them and sharing the experience.”

Find two new burgers, including the brisket smashburger (right), on State Farm Arena's concession offerings. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)
Find two new burgers, including the brisket smashburger (right), on State Farm Arena's concession offerings. (Courtesy of Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena)

When Garvin first joined the State Farm Arena team, he was also operating his restaurant LowCountry Steak in Midtown and at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The Midtown location of LowCountry Steak closed this summer, though the airport location in Concourse A is still operating.

Garvin confirmed he is also working to open a seafood restaurant, Pearl & Oaks, in Stockbridge next year. The restaurant is planned for a 7,000-square-foot space in Bridges at Jodeco, a $400 million mixed-use development in Henry County.

It will offer local seafood, including fresh oysters from Charleston, South Carolina, he said. The restaurant is still in the planning stages with the goal to start construction later this year and open next summer.

Find State Farm Arena’s full list of concession offerings at statefarmarena.com/food-beverage.