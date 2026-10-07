Punk Foodie Guide

11 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week

From Chicago tavern-style Indian pizzas in Buckhead and Silk Road noodles in Poncey-Highland to South African street food in Old Fourth Ward, here’s your week in Atlanta pop-ups.
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Dhaba BBQ and Bertolozi’s brisket tikka masala pizza (left) and tandoori chicken and paneer pizza. (Courtesy of Jay Patel)
Dhaba BBQ and Bertolozi’s brisket tikka masala pizza (left) and tandoori chicken and paneer pizza. (Courtesy of Jay Patel)
Sam Flemming
By
49 minutes ago

Each week, Punk Foodie highlights Atlanta pop-ups worth catching before they disappear, helping readers find the city’s most interesting chef-driven dining concepts, supper clubs, collaborative takeovers and limited food events. From weeknight dinner takeovers to weekend festivals, here are some of the hottest metro Atlanta pop-ups to catch this week.

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This week’s Atlanta pop-up cheat sheet

Wednesday, Oct. 7: Indian fusion barbecue pizza in Buckhead

Dhaba BBQ × Bertolozi’s Pizzeria: Indian cracker-thin Chicago tavern pizza

Thursday, Oct. 8–Saturday, Oct. 10: New chef residency in East Lake

Clockwork by Jared Warwick at BabyGirl

Friday, Oct. 9: Contemporary South African tasting menu in Old Fourth Ward

Lorna Maseko’s Ekhaya dinner residency at Ponce City Market

Friday, Oct. 9–Saturday, Oct. 10: Late-night smashburgers and sandwiches in Edgewood

The Screwburger from Thicc Burgers. (Courtesy of Jay Wolfe)
The Screwburger from Thicc Burgers. (Courtesy of Jay Wolfe)

Thicc Burgers at Pisces

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Saturday, Oct. 10: Regional barbecue & neighborhood craft festivals

McDonough barbecue festival featuring bluegrass, bourbon & beer

Ormewood Park Makers Festival

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Saturday, Oct. 10–Sunday, Oct. 11: Homestyle Middle Eastern feast in Druid Hills

Annual Mid-East Festival at St. Elias

Sunday, Oct. 11: Spanish tardeo, Southern storytelling and Filipino Oktoberfest

Spanish “el tardeo” afternoon gathering with Saberico

Southern storytelling supper club from SouthernChild

Zarate Tiki Co.’s lumpia. (Courtesy of Marcus Fernandez)
Zarate Tiki Co.’s lumpia. (Courtesy of Marcus Fernandez)

Oktoberfest-inspired Filipino menu from Zarate Tiki Co.

Monday, Oct. 12: Silk Road Chinese street food and natural wines in Poncey-Highland

Chef Zheng Li. (Courtesy of Ben Pham)
Chef Zheng Li. (Courtesy of Ben Pham)

Chef Zheng Li × Dive Wine Bar at Madeira Park

Atlanta dining news: Smorgasburg 2026 season ends early

Smorgasburg Atlanta (@smorgasburgatlanta) is calling an early end to its 2026 season, pulling the plug on its weekly Saturday market to regroup over the fall and winter for a 2027 comeback.

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Note: By their very nature, pop-ups are fluid and subject to the whims of weather. For the latest schedule, ticket links and menu changes, consult the pop-ups’ Instagram feeds.