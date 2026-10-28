Punk Foodie Guide 9 must-try Atlanta food pop-ups and dining events this week From a Halloween-night ‘Lord of the Rings’ dinner in Reynoldstown and a cinema-inspired feast in West Midtown to a Diwali festival in Cumming, here’s Punk Foodie’s must-do list. Share Manalo’s Bakery’s Filipino spaghetti (left) and La Semilla’s Middle Earth molletes are just two of the tasty offerings on tap this week. (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb; Courtesy of La Semilla)

By Sam Flemming 14 minutes ago

This week’s pop-up lineup includes a family-style feast inspired by food on film from two “Top Chef” alums, a Jamaican tasting menu in Dunwoody opening with a white Hennessy-infused lobster bisque, a Halloween watch party built around second breakfast and Middle Earth molletes, sweet Filipino spaghetti at a family-style benefit dinner in Decatur and a five-course wine dinner in Avondale Estates. Read on for all 9 pop-ups to check out. Chefs Day Anais Joseph (left) and Laurence Louie both competed on Season 23 of “Top Chef.” (Courtesy of Spencer Charles; Courtesy of Matt Li) Cinema-inspired family-style feast from chefs Joseph, Louie in West Midtown Who: Day Anais Joseph (@chefday_) and Laurence Louie (@laurence_louie). When/where: Thursday, 7-10 p.m. Private location (exact location revealed upon ticket purchase). West Midtown. The draw: Joseph and Louie both competed on “Top Chef” Season 23. Joseph, born in Haiti and raised in South Florida, runs the Dine With Day supper club in Atlanta. Louie is a James Beard Award nominee and Boston chef who took over his mom’s Cantonese bakery and opened Rubato, his Hong Kong-style cafe in Quincy, Massachusetts. Their collaborative dinner reimagines dishes from films as a family-style feast, including grilled lobster in a potato-leek nest with Scotch bonnet-honey emulsion, oxtail dumplings in clarified broth, and char siu rice with pork jowl and cured egg yolk. Film clips play between courses and the ticket includes paired cocktails and wine. Reserve your spot.

Related Story 3 pop-ups that function as real-time test kitchens September 23, 2026 The white Hennessy-infused lobster bisque with a seafood croquette from Two Fires One Pot is a must-try dish. (Courtesy of Two Fires One Pot) Jamaican tasting menu with wine pairings from Two Fires One Pot in Dunwoody Who: Two Fires One Pot (@twofiresonepot) from Jerry and Jimmy Scott.

When/where: Thursday, 7-9 p.m. Vino Venue (@vinovenue). Dunwoody. The draw: Jerry and Jimmy Scott are twin brothers from Jamaica who started their careers in the kitchens of the Sandals and Oceana resorts. Their Blue Mountain Harvest dinner at Vino Venue offers a seven-course autumn tasting menu with wine pairings. Dishes like a white Hennessy-infused lobster bisque with a seafood croquette, a carrot and beet terrine with pomegranate yogurt and toasted pistachio, and a Blue Mountain coffee-rubbed filet mignon with jerk-spiced jus and mushroom polenta are on the menu. Reserve your spot.

Yakitori pop-up for Larakin’s fourth anniversary in Midtown Who: Jorom the Sushi Guy (@joromthesushiguy) from Jorom Paler

When/where: Thursday, 6 p.m. until sold out. Larakin (@larakinatl). Midtown. The draw: Larakin turns 4 this week, and the Midtown coffee, wine and tinned fish spot is celebrating with a yakitori pop-up. Paler, who cooks Japanese omakase as Jorom the Sushi Guy, gets on the grill with the crew for the night. The menu includes yakitori, crudo and oysters. The skewers are tsukune, chicken thigh with leek, chicken breast with wasabi, and mushroom with nitsume sauce. The crudo includes Fuji salmon crudo with yuzu ponzu and fried leeks and tuna crudo (kinilaw) with coconut vinegar, garlic chips and shallot oil. And the oysters are Blue Point with Jeow Som mignonette. The grill runs from 6 p.m. until sold out.

Texas craft barbecue from Misfitsss in Underwood Hills Who: Misfitsss (@misfitsssbbq) from Bryan Hull and Tyler Heath. When/where: Saturday, noon until sold out, and Sunday, 1 p.m. until sold out. Round Trip Brewing Co. (@roundtripbeer). Underwood Hills. The draw: Hull and Heath cook low-and-slow Texas craft barbecue, then run it through Atlanta’s global foodways with pantry staples pulled from Buford Highway. Everything is made from scratch, with no shortcuts. The spread includes lemon pepper wet turkey and chopped beef cheek. Saturday’s offerings include the ribs plate and the signature platter called the Deep Cut, while Sunday’s menu includes a pork belly plate with cheesy grits and slaw and a smoked, griddled and cheesed burger. Their motto is “Texas roots. Atlanta born.” Get there early. The full-service spreads regularly sell out within hours.

Related Story Where to eat for Georgia-Florida and Oakland Cemetery’s Día de Muertos October 27, 2026 Expect dishes like Middle Earth molletes with carnitas and salsa verde during La Semilla’s Halloween watch party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” (Courtesy of La Semilla) ‘Lord of the Rings’ Halloween party from La Semilla in Reynoldstown Who: La Semilla (@lasemilla.atl).

When/where: Saturday, 6:30 p.m. La Semilla. Reynoldstown. The draw: La Semilla’s Halloween watch party for “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” includes a second-breakfast-for-dinner menu that remixes the restaurant’s brunch lineup. Expect dishes like Middle Earth molletes with carnitas and salsa verde, One Pancake to Rule Them All, a masa pancake with whipped butter and maple syrup, and Fangorn Forest logs (croquetas de jamon). Themed cocktails include the Malort of the Rings and the Green Dragon with green chile vodka and tomatillo. Tickets include admission at sundown, house-made popcorn and a welcome cocktail, plus a costume contest for a One Ring collectible lamp and LOTR flash tattoos by @collinkelseytattoo. Reserve your spot. Diwali festival with Indian street food, sweets and spice in Cumming Who: ShaZa Kitchen (@shazakitchenatl), Spicy Desi (@spicydesiatl), Cacao and Crave (@cacaoandcrave) and more.

When/where: Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Windermere Clubhouse. Cumming. The draw: The Diwali Market fills the Windermere grounds with live performances, a dhol tasha parade and dozens of vendor stalls, food trucks and caterers, anchored by fresh dosas and biryani. ShaZa Kitchen serves halal Indo-American fusion, including a live chaat station making fresh chaat to order. Spicy Desi, a food truck, covers Indian street food, plus biryani and masala chai. For dessert, Cacao and Crave sells small-batch Belgian couverture chocolates in Indian flavors. More than 50 vendors will be at the market. Related Story From the archives: A spooky no-bake treat for Halloween October 23, 2026 Camburger’s namesake burger stacks two Angus beef patties smashed with slivered onions under American cheese, pickles and a signature sauce on a potato bun. (Courtesy of Camburger) Camburger Nights smash burgers from Camburger at Pure Quill Superette in Edgewood Who: Camburger (@camburgeratl) from Cameron Lukkar. When/where: Mondays, 5-9 p.m. Pure Quill Superette (@pure.quill.superette). Edgewood.

The draw: Camburger has started a weekly Monday residency at Pure Quill Superette. The namesake burger stacks two Angus beef patties smashed with slivered onions under American cheese, pickles and a signature sauce on a potato bun. Also on the menu are dishes like a beef tartare hash brown with prime loin, farm egg yolk, and anchovy and okonomiyaki fries with unagi sauce, spicy mayo and bonito flakes. Lukkar told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he plans to expand the menu once he gets his footing in the residency. The Filipino family-style benefit dinner from Manalo’s Bakery includes sweet Filipino spaghetti topped with cheese. (Courtesy of Matthew Macasieb) Filipino family-style benefit dinner from Manalo’s Bakery in Decatur Who: Manalo’s Bakery (@manalosbakery) from Nia Hammer. When/where: Monday, 6-9:15 p.m. The Solarium. Decatur. The draw: Hammer, whose cooking draws on her family’s Kapampangan roots, closes out Filipino American History Month with “Dinner at Lola’s,” a family-style Filipino and Filipino American-inspired feast, including many gluten-free dishes. The meal starts with burong hipon, a fermented shrimp-and-rice dip with blanched vegetables, and the mains include sweet Filipino spaghetti topped with cheese. Dessert includes kalabasa cheesecake. The dinner is served alongside stories collected from students and community members, interactive art, family photos and the premiere of Manalo’s 2026 Filipino American History Month short film. Proceeds benefit Concrete Jungle and its work fighting food insecurity across metro Atlanta. Ticket sales end Thursday. Reserve your spot.