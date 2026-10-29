Atlanta’s pan de muerto is showing up in some unexpected places
For Día de Muertos, local bakeries and restaurants are serving everything from traditional sugar-dusted loaves to a creative French toast.
AJC
By Daniela Cintron – Discover Atlanta
Soft, sweet and dusted with sugar, pan de muerto, the bread of the dead, is a traditional Mexican bread made for Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The bread’s round shape represents the circle of life, and it’s topped with small dough strips to look like bones.
In Atlanta, bakeries and restaurants are serving the seasonal bread in time for the holiday, celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Here’s where to find some of the best loaves in the city.
Mendoza Cafe y Vino
This Latina-owned coffee shop has quickly become a meeting point for those seeking not just the flavors of Latin America, but also the vibe and community. On Day of the Dead, Latino culture is at the forefront. In collaboration with Mexican pastry chef Ricky Saucedo, who uses a traditional recipe, Mendoza offers pan de muerto for purchase through Nov. 3.
To take the celebration to the next level, Mendoza will host a Day of the Dead celebration featuring Mexican folk dancers, live music, local vendors, food, drinks and a community-built altar on Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets are available online.
Yes, who would have thought this upscale American restaurant in Buckhead would have some of the most delicious traditional Latin American breads and pastries in Atlanta, including pan de muerto? Year-round, Argentine executive pastry chef Christian Castillo delights Atlanta by sprinkling his Latin culture into his robust French menu. His pan de muerto is hands down one of the best, made with high-quality ingredients and with the perfect moisture for such dense bread.
Pan de muerto is available for purchase at The Chastain during breakfast at the Café — where you can sit down to enjoy or grab and go — and during lunch hours through Nov. 1.
Dip your pan de muerto in hot chocolate — as it should be done — at El Super Pan’s Day of the Dead Brunch and Catrinas event at The Battery Atlanta location on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For this special occasion, the menu will also feature pozole, a Mexican stew traditionally served during the season.
Chef Octavio Ruiz is giving Patria Cocina’s popular Maracuyá French Toast a twist in honor of Día de Muertos. Instead of the toast, the dish centers on a pan de muerto, sliced in half, served with passion fruit, berries, whipped cream and honey. While people traditionally enjoy the classic brioche-like bread plain or dipped in hot chocolate or café de olla, modern bakeries have made slicing it horizontally and stuffing it a popular trend. It’s another great way to enjoy it.
Patria Cocina is serving the pan de muerto alternative to their brunch French toast on Saturdays and Sundays only.
Sometimes, pan de muerto is not so much about the actual bread, but about who you are sharing it with and who you are remembering while eating it. Named after the astrology term 7th House, this hidden gem in Adair Park often brings the community together and offers a space to connect. For the traditional celebration of Día de Muertos, they will offer a night of reflection and connection to honor those no longer among the living, for those who want to close the holiday on a deeper level. Along with art and storytelling, creatives and poets will build an altar with the community, and attendees can enjoy pan de muerto.
The celebration takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3, and reservations are required.
Step into a traditional Mexican bakery and get all the pan de muerto you need for your altar or to share. Skip the dozen doughnuts for the office; a pit stop at the panaderia will get you a dozen traditional pan de muerto. Esquisito Bakery has two locations at Plaza Fiesta, with the biggest one by the Clairmont Rd entrance, offering freshly baked pan dulce until 8 p.m.
Nothing beats eating a big, sugary pan de muerto surrounded by catrinas (elegant female skeletons and the most iconic symbols of Día de Muertos) while strolling through a historic cemetery inundated with elaborate altars. That’s a true Day of the Dead experience, and in Atlanta, we get to do it at Oakland Cemetery.
The free festival, hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture, is the perfect place to buy pan de muerto and dive into the full Mexican holiday experience. Find the pan de muerto vendor near the main stage. Arrive early, as this is one of the attendees’ favorite stops. The Día de Muertos Celebration at Oakland Cemetery takes place Sunday, Nov. 1.
Pan de muerto is a round-shaped, yeast-risen dough, made with butter, eggs and sugar. It is soft and sweet, and similar to brioche bread and challah. Traditionally, the loaf is round, and its size can vary from the size of a handpalm to that of an adult’s face.
Traditional pan de muerto is decorated with strips of dough that look like bones and flavored with orange blossoms and orange zest. After baking, the loaf is coated in butter and dusted with white sugar. Over the years, some bakeries have taken a more modern approach, using different flavors and topping the loaves with colored sugar, filling them with cream, or even slicing and stuffing them like a sweet sandwich.
What is Day of the Dead?
Mexican tradition holds that people reach true death only when they are forgotten. Rooted in an Aztec belief, Mexicans celebrate Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) to remember and honor those who are no longer among the living. Despite its morbid name and proximity to Halloween, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a happy, vibrant celebration filled with music, gatherings and food. Lots of food.
The colorful holiday takes place Nov. 1 and 2, but weeks — sometimes even months — in advance, families build altars to honor their loved ones and guide their spirits back during those two days. These are typically decorated with photos of the deceased, candles, marigolds (cempasuchitl), salt, incense, sugar skulls and pan de muerto (bread of the dead).