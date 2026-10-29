Food & Dining Atlanta’s pan de muerto is showing up in some unexpected places For Día de Muertos, local bakeries and restaurants are serving everything from traditional sugar-dusted loaves to a creative French toast. Share Chef Ricky Saucedo’s pan de muerto will be available at Mendoza Cafe y Vino. (Courtesy of Mendoza Cafe y Vino)

AJC By Daniela Cintron – Discover Atlanta 8 minutes ago

Soft, sweet and dusted with sugar, pan de muerto, the bread of the dead, is a traditional Mexican bread made for Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead. The bread’s round shape represents the circle of life, and it’s topped with small dough strips to look like bones. In Atlanta, bakeries and restaurants are serving the seasonal bread in time for the holiday, celebrated Nov. 1 and 2. Here’s where to find some of the best loaves in the city. Mendoza Cafe y Vino This Latina-owned coffee shop has quickly become a meeting point for those seeking not just the flavors of Latin America, but also the vibe and community. On Day of the Dead, Latino culture is at the forefront. In collaboration with Mexican pastry chef Ricky Saucedo, who uses a traditional recipe, Mendoza offers pan de muerto for purchase through Nov. 3.

To take the celebration to the next level, Mendoza will host a Day of the Dead celebration featuring Mexican folk dancers, live music, local vendors, food, drinks and a community-built altar on Saturday, Oct. 31. Tickets are available online. 426 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. mendozacafevino.com Chef Christian Castillo makes traditional pan de muerto at The Chastain. (Courtesy of Christian Castillo) The Chastain Yes, who would have thought this upscale American restaurant in Buckhead would have some of the most delicious traditional Latin American breads and pastries in Atlanta, including pan de muerto? Year-round, Argentine executive pastry chef Christian Castillo delights Atlanta by sprinkling his Latin culture into his robust French menu. His pan de muerto is hands down one of the best, made with high-quality ingredients and with the perfect moisture for such dense bread.

Pan de muerto is available for purchase at The Chastain during breakfast at the Café — where you can sit down to enjoy or grab and go — and during lunch hours through Nov. 1.

4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. thechastainatl.com El Super Pan Dip your pan de muerto in hot chocolate — as it should be done — at El Super Pan’s Day of the Dead Brunch and Catrinas event at The Battery Atlanta location on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For this special occasion, the menu will also feature pozole, a Mexican stew traditionally served during the season. 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta. elsuperpan.com/the-battery The Maracuya French Toast takes a twist with pan de muerto for Day of the Dead. (Courtesy of Jose Zapata/Patria Cocina) Patria Cocina

Chef Octavio Ruiz is giving Patria Cocina’s popular Maracuyá French Toast a twist in honor of Día de Muertos. Instead of the toast, the dish centers on a pan de muerto, sliced in half, served with passion fruit, berries, whipped cream and honey. While people traditionally enjoy the classic brioche-like bread plain or dipped in hot chocolate or café de olla, modern bakeries have made slicing it horizontally and stuffing it a popular trend. It’s another great way to enjoy it.

Patria Cocina is serving the pan de muerto alternative to their brunch French toast on Saturdays and Sundays only. 1039 Grant St. SE B13, Atlanta. patriacocinaatl.com 7th House Sometimes, pan de muerto is not so much about the actual bread, but about who you are sharing it with and who you are remembering while eating it. Named after the astrology term 7th House, this hidden gem in Adair Park often brings the community together and offers a space to connect. For the traditional celebration of Día de Muertos, they will offer a night of reflection and connection to honor those no longer among the living, for those who want to close the holiday on a deeper level. Along with art and storytelling, creatives and poets will build an altar with the community, and attendees can enjoy pan de muerto. The celebration takes place Tuesday, Nov. 3, and reservations are required.

565 Northside Drive SW, Atlanta. 7th.house

Esquisito Bakery Step into a traditional Mexican bakery and get all the pan de muerto you need for your altar or to share. Skip the dozen doughnuts for the office; a pit stop at the panaderia will get you a dozen traditional pan de muerto. Esquisito Bakery has two locations at Plaza Fiesta, with the biggest one by the Clairmont Rd entrance, offering freshly baked pan dulce until 8 p.m. 4166 Buford Hwy NE, Atlanta. Find them on Instagram @esquisito_bakery Día de Muertos Celebration at Oakland Cemetery Nothing beats eating a big, sugary pan de muerto surrounded by catrinas (elegant female skeletons and the most iconic symbols of Día de Muertos) while strolling through a historic cemetery inundated with elaborate altars. That’s a true Day of the Dead experience, and in Atlanta, we get to do it at Oakland Cemetery. The free festival, hosted by the Consulate General of Mexico and the Institute of Mexican Culture, is the perfect place to buy pan de muerto and dive into the full Mexican holiday experience. Find the pan de muerto vendor near the main stage. Arrive early, as this is one of the attendees’ favorite stops. The Día de Muertos Celebration at Oakland Cemetery takes place Sunday, Nov. 1. 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. oaklandcemetery.com/dia-de-muertos-2026