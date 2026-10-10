Food & Dining Ida’s Kitchen Counter coming to South Downtown, and more from Atlanta’s dining scene Plus, a new Tip Top cocktail and dining deals benefiting breast cancer research. Share Add AJC on Google Ida's Kitchen Counter will open in South Downtown, which has continued construction projects after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 35 minutes ago

The South Downtown neighborhood will soon add another new restaurant, Tip Top Proper Cocktails launched a new drink, multiple restaurants raised money for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and more of the week’s happenings on the metro Atlanta dining scene. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ida's Kitchen Counter (@idascounter) Chef Todd Ginsberg’s South Downtown restaurant opens soon Ida’s Kitchen Counter, the forthcoming restaurant from the group behind The General Muir, Fred’s Meat & Bread and more, will open soon in South Downtown, according to a social media announcement. The small breakfast and lunch restaurant at 185 Mitchell St. SW is backed by chef Todd Ginsberg and restaurateur Josh Kim. It joins another recent, high-profile restaurant opening in Mule Train, the fine dining restaurant from chef couple Mike and Shyretha Sheats.

Originally slated to open in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ida’s is now targeting mid-October, though a specific date has not been confirmed. According to the restaurant’s website, Ida’s will serve bagels, sandwiches, soup and salads. Breakfast will be served all day, with lunch items such as a tuna melt, burger and bibimbap grain bowl available starting at 11 a.m. 185 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 470-567-0853, idascounter.com Atlanta-based Tip Top Proper Cocktails has partnered with well-known bartender Ivy Mix to create the Tia Mia, a tiki cocktail featuring mezcal, rum, orgeat, lime and curaçao, available for a limited time. (Erin Dickman/courtesy of Tip Top Proper Cocktails) Tip Top Proper Cocktails launches limited-time tiki drink Atlanta-based beverage company Tip Top Proper Cocktails launched a new cocktail this week that also kicks off a series of limited-time offerings that honor legendary bars, according to a news release.

The Tia Mia is a tiki cocktail was created by bartender Ivy Mix, who opened the Brooklyn bar Leyenda with partners in 2015.

“We kept coming back to Leyenda when we were first falling in love with cocktails in New York,” Neal Cohen, Tip Top’s co-founder and chief brand officer, said in a news statement. “You’d grab a seat at the bar, and the bartender would walk you through mezcals and rums you’d never seen or heard of, then show you what they could do in a cocktail. It was a revelation, never intimidating, just fun. When we started talking about which bars to honor, there was never much debate about where Proper Establishments should begin.” The Tia Mia is a mezcal-based twist on the classic mai tai. Although Leyenda closed in 2025, Mix still serves it at her newest bar, Titàn, which opened in New York in June. tiptopcocktails.com The new Botanico Cocina & Social Club in Midtown. (Gabe Arroyo/Our Creative Agency, courtesy of Botanico Cocina & Social Club) Other items of interest Botanico Cocina & Social Club, the Midtown Latin restaurant that opened in August, will begin offering Sunday brunch this weekend, according to a news release. The brunch menu will be completely gluten-free — including biscuits and gravy made with Colombian chorizo, pancakes with mixed berry coulis and a Spanish tortilla. Brunch begins at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

1106 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-975-3403, botanicoatlanta.com Several restaurants around metro Atlanta are offering specials this October for National Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Joey D’s Oak Room and New York Prime , both owned by CentraArchy restaurant group, are running a promotion called Pink Kiss for the Cure, featuring a special martini. The group will donate 50% of proceeds from the martini sales to breast cancer research and care.

and , both owned by CentraArchy restaurant group, are running a promotion called Pink Kiss for the Cure, featuring a special martini. The group will donate 50% of proceeds from the martini sales to breast cancer research and care. Joey D’s Oak Room, 1015 Crown Pointe Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-512-7063, joeydsoakroom.com



New York Prime, 3424 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-846-0644, newyorkprime.com

Le Colonial in Buckhead Village will offer a special drink menu that will provide donations toward breast cancer research. The menu includes a cocktail called la vie en rose, made with sparkling rose, a mocktail called violet moon and rose wine from Whispering Angel. The restaurant will donate $2 for each drink sold in October.

in Buckhead Village will offer a special drink menu that will provide donations toward breast cancer research. The menu includes a cocktail called la vie en rose, made with sparkling rose, a mocktail called violet moon and rose wine from Whispering Angel. The restaurant will donate $2 for each drink sold in October. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-341-0500, atlanta.lecolonial.com

The Salty , an artisanal doughnut chain, is running a weeklong campaign benefiting the Breasties, a nonprofit that helps many groups of people affected by breast cancer. Through Oct. 18, all Salty locations will sell a strawberry and white chocolate gem doughnut, with $2 donated for every one sold.

, an artisanal doughnut chain, is running a weeklong campaign benefiting the Breasties, a nonprofit that helps many groups of people affected by breast cancer. Through Oct. 18, all Salty locations will sell a strawberry and white chocolate gem doughnut, with $2 donated for every one sold. Three Atlanta-area locations. saltydonut.com Kelly’s Market & Deli in Decatur has been sold, according to Atlanta restaurant broker the Schumacher Group. The announcement did not provide any details about the market’s new ownership. 308 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-996-2925, kellys.market

Whiplash Comedy will open at Ponce City Market on Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. (Travis Rice/courtesy of Whiplash Comedy) Openings and announcements Whiplash Comedy will open at Ponce City Market on Monday, according to a news release. The new venue from longtime Atlanta comedy promoter Marshall Chiles will feature a full food and beverage program. Whiplash will also feature a variety of other programming, including comedy classes and late-night jazz. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-201-2424, whiplashcomedy.com Buckhead Butcher Shop is now open in East Cobb, the business posted on social media. The shop opened its second location, in Marietta, on Sept. 29. 1062 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 770-758-3856, buckheadbutchershop.com Stir, a cocktail and oyster bar chain from Chattanooga-based SquareOne holdings, will debut with the grand opening of the Medley Johns Creek on Oct. 29, the company announced this week. Stir is known for carving ice for its cocktails directly from 300-pound blocks at the bar.