Food & Dining Pick these 8 restaurant dishes around Atlanta for peak-season apples Local dishes, desserts and a drink celebrate apple season. Share Add AJC on Google Chef Joey Ward's foie gras candied apple is a playful sleight of hand at twin restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy. (Courtesy of Southern Exposure Media)

AH By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC 25 minutes ago

Apple season hits its peak in Georgia between September and mid-October, with Ellijay, the state’s self-proclaimed apple capital, drawing crowds north for the Georgia Apple Festival usually on back-to-back weekends, this year scheduled for Oct. 10-11 and Oct. 17-18. Varieties like Gala, Jonagold, Rome and Granny Smith are hitting their stride right now, and Atlanta chefs are pairing the harvest with foie gras, fish, flatbread and more. Here’s how eight local restaurants are celebrating the season. Related Story Use fresh apple juice for this seasonal martini from Tiffanie Barriere 1. Foie gras candied apple at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy Culinary whimsy takes center stage at Southern Belle and Georgia Boy with chef Joey Ward’s foie gras candied apple. Masterfully disguised as a carnival treat, a smooth foie gras exterior conceals a rich, spiced apple pie center, all wrapped in a glossy North Georgia apple cider glaze. It’s pure childhood wonder reimagined through hyper-seasonal Georgia flavor.

1043 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-698-3961, georgiaboyatl.com A caramelized pork chop gets a bright lift from apple and fennel remoulade at Lucian Books and Wine in Buckhead. (Courtesy of Lucian Books & Wine) 2. Pork chop with apple at Lucian Books and Wine Seared to a deep caramel, a thick pork chop finds its counterpoint in a cool remoulade spiked with crisp apple and fennel, set against a savory pork jus. It’s an artfully considered plate, fitting for a spot where the staff can seamlessly match your meal to a pour of wine and you can walk out the door with a fresh fall read under your arm. 3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com

Green apple and toasted walnuts bring crunch to the insalata di stagione at Sandy Springs's il Giallo Osteria & Bar. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) 3. Insalata di stagione at Il Giallo Osteria & Bar Mixed greens and arugula share the bowl with green apple, toasted walnuts, cranberries and goat cheese, all tossed in an apple-honey vinaigrette. The salad is crisp, varied in texture and unmistakably autumnal. As my helpful server said, this is a salad where the apple does the heavy lifting; it’s not just along for the ride.

5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-709-2148, ilgialloatl.com A classic French tarte Tatin gets its caramelized apple finish at Decatur's Café Alsace. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC) 4. Tarte Tatin and truite au crabe at Café Alsace The quaint Decatur bistro keeps its classic French cooking refreshingly unfussy. Buttery caramelized apples bake upside down under a crisp, golden crust before getting doused in warm caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream. The kitchen brings that same fruit-forward touch to the truite au crabe, stuffing butterflied trout with crabmeat and baking it in foil alongside fennel root, sweet apples and a bubbly potato gratin. 121 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-373-5622, cafe-alsace.com Granny Smith apples and crispy bacon top a flatbread built for fall at Dunwoody's Bar{n} Booze {n} Bites. (Courtesy of Bar{n} Booze {n} Bites) 5. Apple bacon brie flatbread at Bar{n} Booze {n} Bites Tart Granny Smith apples deliver a crisp, bright crunch against salty bacon and melted brie, finished with fresh herbs over a toasted crust. It’s a warm, savory-sweet flatbread built for sharing on the patio as the autumn air cools down.

5521 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 470-545-0409, barndunwoody.com Grilled hamachi kama gets a seasonal twist with apple ponzu at NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya. (Courtesy of NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya) 6. Hamachi kama with apple ponzu at NoriFish Sushi & Izakaya The hamachi kama, or yellowtail collar, is prized for being the fattiest, most tender cut on the fish. At NoriFish, it gets grilled or torched until the skin turns crisp and charred while the interior stays buttery. Instead of a traditional citrus-soy dip, NoriFish pairs it with a sweet-and-tangy apple ponzu, adding a crisp, modern contrast to all that richness. Sandy Springs and Buckhead locations, norifishsushi.com The Autumn Breeze cocktail, garnished with a dried apple slice, headlines the new fall menu at Buckhead's the Betty. (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee) 7. Autumn Breeze at the Betty The modernized supper club inside Kimpton Sylvan Atlanta in Buckhead has rolled out a new fall menu, and its signature cocktail leans hard into the season. High West bourbon lays a warm, oaky foundation for a seasonal blend of crisp apple, aromatic cloves and cardamom, all deepened by the velvety sweetness of crème de cassis. A splash of fresh lemon brings a bright, balancing lift to this spice-laced cocktail, beautifully finished with a delicate dried apple slice.