recipe Use fresh apple juice for this seasonal martini from Tiffanie Barriere The award-winning, Atlanta-based bartender shares 125 cocktail recipes in her book, ‘Good Spirits.’ Share Add AJC on Google (Caitlin Bensel/AJC)

CH By Candy Hom 1 hour ago

“Crisp” is probably the most accurate descriptor for the current season. The air is crisp (finally), the leaves are crisp, and the apples are perfect for crisp martinis. In her new release “Good Spirits: The Joy of Cocktails and the Stories Behind Them” (Voracious, $36), master bartender and cocktail educator Tiffanie Barriere offers up 125 cocktails, crafted from years of knowledge and technique. Behind each cocktail, there is history In “Good Spirits,” Barriere credits chef Duane Nutter (with whom she worked at One Flew South) for dubbing her the “liquid chef” and starting her infatuation with the history of individual cocktails. Over time, she delved into the histories behind the drinks, researching bartenders and finding how certain ingredients came about — especially ones from the African diaspora.

Barriere honors the Black innovators, farmers and bartenders who were integral to so many aspects of cocktail culture, but forgotten or failed to be mentioned in history books and newspapers. While the stories are deep and sometimes difficult, they also inspire joy in the art of cocktail-making. Related Story Restaurants define Juneteenth recognition, the Atlanta way What makes a martini? Although the anatomy of a martini consists of a base spirit, such as gin or vodka, followed by vermouth and a garnish, many variations work. Barriere uses a shot of vodka in her apple martini, along with equal parts Midori and schnapps. Apple juice gives it crispness, which is why this drink is perfect for the time of year. What is a good substitute for Midori, vodka? Barriere uses Midori for a deep green color, but says Green Chartreuse, a French liqueur, could be substituted. While both are green, they have completely different flavor profiles; Midori is made with Japanese melons and tastes light and fruity, while Green Chartreuse is boldly herbal, almost medicinal in flavor.

If amplifying the crisp apple flavor is more of your preference than focusing on the color, Barriere suggests apple eau-de-vie, an unaged spirit made from fermented apple cider, in place of Midori.

In place of unflavored vodka, Barriere suggests a variety of spirits to play with, such as a citrus-flavored vodka, cognac, applejack or Crown Royal Regal Apple, which is a Canadian whisky made with gala apples. And for apple juice, Barriere suggests unfiltered or fresh-pressed. Both look cloudy, giving your bright green cocktail a glowy appearance. Related Story Why doesn’t Atlanta have a signature cocktail? A drink inspired by the “Bling Era” In “Good Spirits,” Barriere writes that the cocktail was born in the “Bling Era, where everything from music videos to sneakers to cocktails had to shine. Sweet drinks ruled, color was the style, and the glass had to look just as good as it tasted.” Apple Martini Glass: Coupe or martini

Equipment: Jigger, shaker, strainer Ice: Cubes for shaking (and for serving as a highball) Garnish: Brandied cherry Ingredients: 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce apple juice, preferably unfiltered or fresh pressed

1/2 ounce DeKuyper Pucker Sour Apple Schnapps liqueur

1/2 ounce Midori

1 1/2 ounces vodka Instructions: In your shaker tin, build your layers, starting with the lemon juice, then the apple juice, Pucker, Midori and vodka last. Add lots of ice, seal the deal and shake hard for 20 to 25 seconds. You want this icy and blended. Strain it into a coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a brandied cherry for color contrast. This drink is tart, sweet and really, really green.