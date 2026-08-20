Food & Dining The best wine for tailgating? Here’s why sommeliers love rosé. Whether your game day lineup is barbecue, burgers or wings, these rosés deserve a place in your cooler. Gérard Bertrand Esprit de Cote des Roses. (Courtesy of SPF Studios)

By Katie Kelly Bell 1 hour ago Share

The best wine for tailgating is often a crisp, dry rosé because of its versatility, refreshing acidity and ability to pair with a wide range of football season’s favorite finger foods. It’s a style that pleases both red and white wine lovers, offering a blend of juicy, zippy acidity and savory characteristics. Whether your game day food lineup includes staples such as barbecue and burgers or wings and hot dogs, rosé complements both smoky flavors and spicy dishes while remaining light enough to enjoy outdoors. Unlike heavier reds or delicate whites, it’s equally at home in warm-weather and cool-weather tailgates, making it one of the smartest choices for football season.

In this guide, you’ll discover why rosé deserves a place in your cooler, learn which foods it pairs with best, and find our top bottle recommendations for every budget and tailgating style. Why rosé is the best wine for tailgating Rosé-style wines are quite versatile, making them the best option for the wide range of spicy, bold, sweet and savory dishes one finds at a tailgate. Rosé is made from red grapes; the wine’s delicate pink hues come from a brief amount of skin contact during the pressing of the grapes. Hence, they offer some of the structure of a red wine but boast the refreshing acidity of a white wine — essentially the best of both worlds in a wine. What foods pair best with rosé? All rosé styles pair well with a range of standard tailgate foods and are generally a better choice than red wine, which often has tannins that can clash with spicy dishes. Most rosé expressions are bone-dry with mineral and savory notes. They can pair well with grilled chicken, burgers, salads and dips. Sparkling rosé is another delicious option — its effervescence acts as a palate-cleansing counterpoint to rich and sauce-heavy buffalo wings and barbecue.

How to choose the right rosé for game day The first order of business is price — one should not expect to pay more than $30 for a quality rosé.

Regions all over the world make rosé wine, but France’s Provence region is home to some of the world’s most refreshing. They are the standard-bearer for what a dry rosé should offer, but don’t hesitate to try expressions from regions such as Spain, Italy, California, Texas and South America. No matter where your rosé hails from, be sure to keep the wine nice and chilled to really bring out the freshness. Tongue Dancer Rosé de Ville, 2025. (Courtesy of Tongue Dancer Wines) Best rosé wines to buy for tailgating Below is a range of rosé wines to try at your next tailgate: Domaine St. Laurent Rosé of Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley, Oregon, 2025: This family-run winery crafts its elegant rosé from 100% pinot noir grapes. The brief contact time with the skins imparts a delicate, salmon-toned hue. The wine is crisp and electric on the palate with notes of wild strawberry, watermelon and lemon cream. Absolutely perfect with everything from a salad to a grilled burger or buffalo wings.

$19.99. Perrine’s Wine Shop, multiple locations. perrineswine.com Bodegas Muga Rioja Rosado, 2025: Spain is home to some rosé wines that are amazing values. This one is made with a blend of garnacha, tempranillo and viura grapes. The savory, mouthwatering palate shows bright notes of red berries, rose petals and a thread of creamy vanilla. A lovely structure and bright acidity make it perfect for red wine lovers and ideal to pair with steak, barbecue and even a bowl of tailgate chili. $14.99. Green’s Beverages, multiple locations. greensbeverages.com Tongue Dancer Rosé de Ville, 2025: A juicy, delicious single-vineyard rosé laced with crisp citrus notes and a palate of rhubarb, strawberry and spice. The finish lingers with savory notes, making it perfect for tailgate dishes or for a mouth-watering sipper to enjoy throughout the game. Winemaker James MacPhail made this wine in the saignée method, which means he “bled” off some red juice from a tank of Fox Den pinot noir and added it to the wine to lend it greater depth of character and structure. $29. tonguedancerwines.com