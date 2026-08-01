Food & Dining Kamayan moves to new space and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene Plus, a famous circular restaurant building is up for sale and McKendrick’s Steak House gets a new chef. The interior of Kamayan's new space after the Filipino restaurant moved next door within Doraville's Asian Square development. (Courtesy of Kamayan)

By Henri Hollis 18 minutes ago Share

Kamayan ATL made a big move, the famous circular restaurant building on Monroe Drive was put up for sale, a long-running Dunwoody steakhouse got a new executive chef and more of the week’s happenings on the metro area’s restaurant scene. A Filipino feast at Kamayan on Buford Highway. June 4, 2023 (Henri Hollis/AJC) Kamayan moves next door Kamayan ATL, the joyful and widely acclaimed Filipino restaurant on Buford Highway, has relocated to a new space directly next to its original location. “Kamayan 2.0,” as the team refers to the new space, is larger, with about 100 seats, yet it “still has the same energy and vibe,” according to the social media announcement.

“It’s like coming to your favorite Filipina auntie’s home,” restaurant representatives wrote. The restaurant has offered unusual transparency by posting on social media about the relocation process. On social media, Kamayan representatives described the first day in their new space as “emotional and extremely hectic.” Despite the week’s moving challenges, Kamayan celebrated adding another accolade to a list that already includes a recommendation in the Michelin Guide for the American South and multiple James Beard Award semifinalist nods. The same day Kamayan began operating out of its new location, it was named Atlanta’s No. 1 restaurant on the Infatuation’s top-25 list. “Running a restaurant is truly challenging, but it is all made possible by our community, colleagues and family,” the restaurant posted in Filipino.

Kamayan is now located in suite A220 in Doraville’s Asian Square development.

5150 Buford Hwy. NE, Doraville. 678-231-2122, kamayanatl.com Renowned architect Henri Jova designed the Trust Company Bank Branch at 2160 Monroe Dr. NE. It was built in the early 1960s. (Credit: American Institute of Architects) Other items of interest The famous round building on Monroe Drive visible from I-85 that is currently home to Cirque Daiquiri Bar & Grille is for sale, according to local restaurant brokerage the Schumacher Group. Immediately identifiable for its unique shape and prominent location, the architecturally significant building was originally a bank built in 1962. It was transformed into a restaurant space in 2000 and has been home to Cirque since 2016, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. 2160 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-2482, cirqueatlanta.com Executive chef Brandon Holte of McKendrick's Steak House in Dunwoody. (Courtesy of McKendrick's Steak House) McKendrick’s Steak House in Dunwoody has named a new executive chef. Branden Holte, who has cooked in the kitchens of Kyma, Bull & Beggar, Local Three and private club Warhorse, will take over at the 30-year-old metro Atlanta institution, according to a news release. Holte will introduce an in-house butchery program at McKendrick’s, among other changes, though the restaurant will maintain the classic steakhouse atmosphere established when it opened in 1995.

4505 Ashford Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta. 770-512-8888, mckendricks.com The cheeseburger maison at Truth Be Told in Roswell. (Courtesy of Truth Be Told) Truth Be Told in Roswell established its new identity this week with a menu focused on approachable American French cuisine, according to a news release. The restaurant partnered with Blue Orbit Restaurant Consulting to reimagine its concept, introducing dishes like steak frites au poivre and a cheeseburger and ricotta ravioli, with dinner menu prices ranging from $12-$38. 1104 Canton St., Roswell. 470-663-6791, tbtlounge.com Spring Marietta has opened reservations on Tuesdays, providing diners with more opportunities to visit while the Michelin-starred restaurant remains in its original space. 36 Mill St., Marietta. 678-540-2777, springmarietta.com

Restaurant openings and announcements Besto opened this week in the former Victory Sandwich Bar space in downtown Decatur, according to a social media announcement. The new Italian concept is operated by the same restaurant group as Victory. 340 Church St., Decatur. 404-377-9300, bestobesto.com Varuni Napoli, the Neapolitan pizzeria, will open its third Atlanta-area location at the High Street development in Dunwoody on Wednesday, restaurant representatives announced this week. 120 High St., Atlanta. varuni.us Eggslut, a cult-favorite brunch spot from Los Angeles, will soon open a location on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, the company announced on social media. Eggslut already has an Atlanta location at the Moxy Atlanta Downtown Hotel.