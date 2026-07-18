Food & Dining Apt 4B announced a move, a fast-casual pioneer died, and more from Atlanta’s restaurant scene A new seafood restaurant in Brookhaven is just one of the week’s announcements. Oxtail hummus from Apt 4B, now closed in Buckhead while the restaurant searches for a new space.

By Henri Hollis 1 hour ago Share

An influential Caribbean restaurant will say goodbye with a party Saturday night, a beloved Grant Park restaurateur died, a popular Brookhaven hospitality group announced a new seafood concept and more recent happenings on the metro Atlanta restaurant scene. Sim Walker, owner of Apt 4B, in the restaurant's dining room in 2021 (Chris Hunt for the AJC) Big moves for a popular Buckhead Caribbean restaurant Saturday is the last day of service for upscale Caribbean restaurant Apt 4B, which will close in its current Buckhead space ahead of a move to a new location. The restaurant cheerfully broke the news on social media with a post that announced, “We’re moving out of the crib!” According to the announcement, APT 4B will move to a larger space, though no other details were released.

“After an incredible run, it’s time to close the doors to the crib we’ve built together,” the announcement said. Apt 4B owner Sim Walker opened the restaurant in July 2020 despite the challenges presented at the time by the COVID-19 pandemic. Walker positioned APT 4B as an evolution of his other restaurant, Ms. Icey’s in Decatur, which closed in January 2025. The interior of Apt 4B. (File) “(E)very now and then, you outgrow the crib,” Apt 4B’s closing announcement said. “So while we’re closing the doors to this Apt 4B, this isn’t goodbye. It’s time to find a new pad.”

Apt 4B found popularity with its sophisticated takes on Caribbean cuisine. It also became known for its elevated vegan offerings.

The restaurant will hold a goodbye party Saturday from 9 p.m. — 1 a.m. Apt 4B’s closing announcement also teased future pop-up events at J’Ouvert Kitchen in Buckhead and Station 11 in Midtown. From left to right: Nick Poulos, Evie Poulos, Ben Poulos and Eleni (Helen) Poulos in the kitchen at Nick's Food To Go. (Bob Townsend for the AJC) Founder of Nick’s Food To Go has died Nick Poulos, a co-founder of the iconic fast-casual Greek restaurant Nick’s Food To Go, died of pancreatic cancer in late June, Axios reported this week. He was 83. Poulos is survived by two daughters and four grandchildren, according to a social media announcement. Poulos’ eldest daughter, Evie, will continue running the restaurant, as she has since her father retired in 2014. Despite taking a step back, Poulos remained a fixture at Nick’s Food To Go for years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in a 2022 column.

Nick’s Food To Go will be closed for the month of July while Poulos’ family take his remains to Greece, with plans for him to be interred next to his late wife, known alternately as Eleni or Helen. The restaurant will reopen the first Monday of August. “If you knew Nick, you knew he was truly a character,” the announcement said. “He had a zesty attitude, a quick wit and never hesitated to tell you exactly what was on his mind … His presence, laughter and passion for this restaurant will be deeply missed.” Nick’s Food To Go. 240 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-521-2220, nicksfood.com The Champagne bubble bar at Siren. (Patrick Heagney Photography, courtesy of Siren) Restaurant openings & announcements Siren, a new seafood restaurant from the team behind Arnette’s Chop Shop, will open in Brookhaven in August, according to a news release. The restaurant will offer wood-fried seafood, crudo and a raw bar in a modern space next to Arnette’s on Apple Valley Road. Co-executive chefs Stephen Herman and Matt Swickerath will man the kitchen, while sommelier Andrew LeClair will develop the wine program.

2700 Apple Valley Road, Brookhaven. sirenatl.com Tiendita, a retail pop-up selling Mexican food goods and more from the El Ponce team, opened this week in downtown Atlanta, restaurant representatives announced. The pop-up, which will also offer a large crafting space, will run for at least a month in South Downtown, though the business could continue on a permanent basis. 217 Mitchell St. SW, Atlanta. 404-369-2862, tienditaelponce.com Y Bar opened in Buckhead Village on Friday, according to a social media announcement. The new cocktail bar is run by the team behind Yeppa & Co., the popular Italian restaurant with a location just around the corner in the same development. Y Bar will stay open late, until midnight on weekdays and 1 a.m. on weekends, and does not take reservations. 3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/ybaratlanta

Chef John Currence's Southern restaurant chain Big Bad Breakfast closed after less than a year in Buckhead. (Courtesy of Big Bad Breakfast) Restaurant closings Big Bad Breakfast, the breakfast chain from James Beard Award-winning chef John Currence, closed its Atlanta location Thursday, the restaurant announced. “While this chapter has come to an end, the Big Bad Breakfast family is still serving scratch-made breakfast, brunch, and lunch at many of our other locations,” the announcement said. Joystick Gamebar has closed on Edgewood Avenue, though the business will move to a new location in East Atlanta Village, according to a social media announcement. The new iteration of Joystick will open in a matter of weeks, the announcement said. MetroFresh will not reopen its original Midtown location after a fire damaged the restaurant, which opened in 2005, according to a news release. MetroFresh has been closed since the fire on Feb. 27, caused by a lithium-ion battery that malfunctioned in a storage room.