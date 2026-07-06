A wine bar pop-up, peach celebration and more Atlanta food events this week

Taste food from around the world at the Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival, celebrate Georgia‘s official state fruit at Peachfest and check out a new wine bar pop-up from a local sommelier this week in metro Atlanta.
Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival
This halal food festival, hosted by the Atlanta Muslim Festival Collective, will return for the season along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. For two days, attendees can find more than 70 halal food vendors serving global cuisine as well as an artisan market and live entertainment like 2026 FIFA World Cup screenings and face painting.
This year’s festival will be inspired by a travel passport. Each guest will receive their own passport, and as they sample dishes from various vendors, they can collect country-themed stamps or stickers to represent that cuisine, according to a news release.
Participating vendors include Shawarma Grill Express, Ibu’s Kitchen, Smoking Moe’s BBQ, Chuy’s Tacos, Atlanta Mini Pancakes, Auntie Vee’s Kitchen and Island Delights.
Peachfest will be held this month at Underground Atlanta with more than 50 chefs and mixologists serving peach-focused dishes. (Courtesy of Taste Network)
Peachfest
Celebrate the flavors of summer with this peach-focused food festival at Underground Atlanta. Chefs and mixologists will create fishes and cocktails incorporating Georgia peaches for an all-inclusive evening. This year’s headlining experience will be the Spanglish Cocina pop-up, which will showcase Puerto Rican culinary voices and cuisine, according to a news release.
Those voices will include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior food and dining editor, Monti Carlo, who recently released a cookbook, “Spanglish: Recipes and Stories” (Simon Element, $32.50), as well as Hector Santiago of El Super Pan, Jose Mendin of Pubbelly in Miami and Julio Delgado of Fogon and Lions and Minnie Olivia Pizzeria in Alpharetta.
Other industry professionals planning to be in attendance include Maximilian Hines of Breaker Breaker, Karl Gorline of Avize, Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille, Robert Butts of Auburn Angel and Janeen Jason, a sommelier at VinoTeca.