Food & Dining A wine bar pop-up, peach celebration and more Atlanta food events this week Find foodie things to do in Atlanta including Peachfest and a halal food festival. The Summer Halal Food Festival will take place in Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark with more than 80 halal food vendors. (Courtesy of the Halal Food Festival)

By Olivia Wakim 16 minutes ago Share

Taste food from around the world at the Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival, celebrate Georgia‘s official state fruit at Peachfest and check out a new wine bar pop-up from a local sommelier this week in metro Atlanta. Atlanta Summer Halal Food Festival This halal food festival, hosted by the Atlanta Muslim Festival Collective, will return for the season along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail at the Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark. For two days, attendees can find more than 70 halal food vendors serving global cuisine as well as an artisan market and live entertainment like 2026 FIFA World Cup screenings and face painting.

This year’s festival will be inspired by a travel passport. Each guest will receive their own passport, and as they sample dishes from various vendors, they can collect country-themed stamps or stickers to represent that cuisine, according to a news release. Participating vendors include Shawarma Grill Express, Ibu’s Kitchen, Smoking Moe’s BBQ, Chuy’s Tacos, Atlanta Mini Pancakes, Auntie Vee’s Kitchen and Island Delights. Noon-10 p.m. July 11-12. $15-$25 per person. 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta. atlantamuslimfestivalcollective.com/atlanta-summer-halal-food-festival-1 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Revenant Wine (@revenantwine)

Revenant Wine Discover this new wine bar pop-up taking place at Parkgrounds in Reynoldstown this weekend. Revenant Wine comes from sommelier Jett Kolarik, who is joined by Katie Rice from VinoTeca.

Kolarik’s idea for the pop-up is inspired by the notion of bringing wine back to life, that “wine isn’t dead, it’s just people aren’t shifting and changing for the evolving tastes and generations.” “It’s going to be fun, easy, cool wine that has a range of price points, but also I love backyard wine hangouts, and we wanted to make this really approachable,” Kolarik said. They are partnering with Hapa Kitchen, a Hawaiian comfort food pop-up, and the wines can be paired alongside Hapa’s dishes. This session will focus on natural, summer wines that are easy to drink in the heat and come in a variety of price ranges, Kolarik said. The full wine list will be released this week on Instagram. “We just want to bring it back to those roots of hanging out, enjoying wine in a comfortable way, an intentional way,” they said.

7-10 p.m. July 12. 142 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/revenantwine Peachfest will be held this month at Underground Atlanta with more than 50 chefs and mixologists serving peach-focused dishes. (Courtesy of Taste Network) Peachfest Celebrate the flavors of summer with this peach-focused food festival at Underground Atlanta. Chefs and mixologists will create fishes and cocktails incorporating Georgia peaches for an all-inclusive evening. This year’s headlining experience will be the Spanglish Cocina pop-up, which will showcase Puerto Rican culinary voices and cuisine, according to a news release. Those voices will include The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s senior food and dining editor, Monti Carlo, who recently released a cookbook, “Spanglish: Recipes and Stories” (Simon Element, $32.50), as well as Hector Santiago of El Super Pan, Jose Mendin of Pubbelly in Miami and Julio Delgado of Fogon and Lions and Minnie Olivia Pizzeria in Alpharetta. Other industry professionals planning to be in attendance include Maximilian Hines of Breaker Breaker, Karl Gorline of Avize, Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille, Robert Butts of Auburn Angel and Janeen Jason, a sommelier at VinoTeca.