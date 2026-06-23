Food & Dining See the menu for So. Fox before it opens in Virginia-Highland next week The team behind Kinship Butcher & Sundry debuts its first full-service restaurant July 2 with a seasonal menu and low-intervention wines. So. Fox is named after Georgia’s indigenous grape varietal, the southern fox grape, also known as the muscadine. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

So. Fox, a wine-focused restaurant from the team behind Kinship Butcher & Sundry, will open July 2 in Virginia-Highland. This is the first full-service restaurant from Kinship owners Myles Moody and Rachael Pack. It will open next to their butcher shop in the former Farm Burger space, which closed last year. So. Fox, which is named after Georgia’s indigenous grape varietal, the southern fox grape, also known as the muscadine, will offer an à la carte menu of hyper-seasonal cuisine from Moody and a beverage program focused on low-intervention wines curated by Pack, who is a sommelier. Low intervention usually describes a wine that’s made with limited human interference, meaning it avoids additives and human intervention to replicate more traditional winemaking.

Ingredients for the restaurant will be sourced from many of the same local farms and producers featured at Kinship, which opened in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood in 2021 and is known for its selection of meats, pantry staples and sandwiches. Expect to also see produce from Under Acre Farm, Moody and Pack’s organic farm in Ormewood Park, according to a news release. “We think of So. Fox as a contemporary American restaurant that’s undeniably rooted in the South,” Moody said in a prepared statement. “Not in a nostalgic or expected way, but through time, place and ingredients. We’re using collard greens, local seafood and Southern produce because that’s what surrounds us, but maybe the collards are raw, fermented or preserved instead of braised.” The tender greens from So. Fox include kohlrabi, radish, creme fraiche and shallot. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)

The opening menu will include dishes like amberjack fish finished with badger flame beet, sorghum and smoked tomato, and grilled beef with Vidalia onions, braised leeks and marrow. There are starters like drop dumplings with nettle, confit rabbit and fermented young alliums; oysters with Meyer lemon kosho and pickled coriander daikon; and preserved items like charred pickled pumpkin. Dessert offerings include a malted barley torte with creamed pecans and aji dulce.

Pack will be flexing her sommelier skills at So. Fox, she said in a previous Atlanta Journal-Constitution interview, and diners can expect to see wines from small producers from around the world. In the previous interview, she said she hoped to also include some domestic hybrid varietals from places like Virginia and Vermont. The grilled beef on the So. Fox menu comes with Vidalia onions, braised leeks and marrow. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford) “The wine program is serious and deeply intentional, but the atmosphere is welcoming,” Pack said in a prepared statement. “We want guests to feel just as comfortable stopping in casually for a glass and snack as they would settling in for a full dinner.” The 50-seat dining room has an open design with natural oak and a neutral color palette. So. Fox is the second concept in Pack and Moody’s growing hospitality group, Pack Hospitality. It carries on some of the momentum from the intimate tasting menu experience they ran for several months out of Kinship in 2025, called Kin (stylized k|n), though So. Fox is meant to be a more accessible, neighborhood-focused restaurant, according to a news release.

Kin pop-ups will continue to be paused, a representative for Pack Hospitality confirmed. Kin and So. Fox have offered Moody and Pack a chance to return to their fine dining backgrounds. Moody, an Atlanta native, started his career at Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene before moving to New York, where he worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, including Aska in Brooklyn. While working as chef de cuisine at Aska, Moody met Pack, who was the restaurant’s general manager and beverage director. After the pandemic upended the restaurant industry in 2020, they returned to Atlanta to open Kinship Butcher & Sundry. Pack Hospitality is also set to open another expanded location of Kinship in Grant Park at the Beacon development in the fall. So. Fox will be open 5-10 p.m. Thursday-Monday.