Team behind Kinship to open full-service restaurant in Virginia-Highland

The team behind Kinship Butcher & Sundry in Virginia-Highland will open a new full-service, wine-focused restaurant next to Kinship this spring.
So. Fox, short for Southern Fox and named after the muscadine — America’s indigenous grape varietal also called the southern fox grape — will open at 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE in the former Farm Burger space. Farm Burger closed at the end of 2025.
A rendering of So. Fox, a full-service restaurant in Virginia-Highland coming from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack. (Courtesy of Pack Hospitality)
“All of our endeavors are rooted in community, local agriculture (and) artisans,” Moody said. So. Fox will also use some of the produce Moody and Pack grow on about an acre of farmland they have in Ormewood Park, and the restaurant’s compostable waste will go right back to the farm, he said.
Since Moody’s approach is so seasonally focused, he doesn’t have a set menu yet, but the restaurant will open at 5 p.m. five nights a week with snacks, starters, mains and desserts.
So. Fox will also give Pack an opportunity to flex her sommelier skills again with a selection of international natural wines, she said. Pack plans to include some domestic hybrid varietals, especially from Virginia and Vermont, and there will be a nonalcoholic bottle section as well.
“I think the heart (of So. Fox) is gonna be the same,” Pack said. “It’s going to be the same ethos and story and soul as k|n, just in a more casual environment.”
So. Fox will be the first full-service restaurant for the duo’s hospitality group, Pack Hospitality. The 50-seat eatery is designed to let the food stand out with a “clean and minimalist design,” plants and candles, Moody said. There will be a seated bar as well as a standing bar, and a portion of the seats each night will be open for walk-ins.
“We’re just excited to get back into service … and providing excellent hospitality,” Moody said.
Moody and Pack both have fine dining backgrounds. Moody, an Atlanta native, started his career at Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene before moving to New York, where he worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, including Aska in Brooklyn.
While working as chef de cuisine at Aska, Moody met Pack, who was the restaurant’s general manager and beverage director. After the pandemic upended the restaurant industry in 2020, they returned to Atlanta to open Kinship Butcher & Sundry.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
