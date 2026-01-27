Food & Dining Team behind Kinship to open full-service restaurant in Virginia-Highland So. Fox will offer a seasonal menu and natural wines from chef Myles Moody and sommelier Rachael Pack A rendering of So. Fox, a forthcoming full-service restaurant in Virginia-Highland being opened by Myles Moody and Rachael Pack. (Courtesy of Pack Hospitality)

The team behind Kinship Butcher & Sundry in Virginia-Highland will open a new full-service, wine-focused restaurant next to Kinship this spring. So. Fox, short for Southern Fox and named after the muscadine — America’s indigenous grape varietal also called the southern fox grape — will open at 1017 N. Highland Ave. NE in the former Farm Burger space. Farm Burger closed at the end of 2025.

RELATED Neighborhood butcher shops draw customers with top-quality meat, personal touch Chef and co-owner Myles Moody will serve a hyperseasonal a la carte menu, and co-owner and sommelier Rachael Pack will develop a natural wine program for the restaurant. “I want this to be an exceptional iteration of a neighborhood restaurant,” Moody said. Kinship Butcher & Sundry, which Moody and Pack opened in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood in 2021, is known for its curated selection of meats, pantry staples and sandwiches. All proteins and produce used at So. Fox will be sourced from the same local farms and purveyors as Kinship. A rendering of So. Fox, a full-service restaurant in Virginia-Highland coming from Myles Moody and Rachael Pack. (Courtesy of Pack Hospitality)

“All of our endeavors are rooted in community, local agriculture (and) artisans,” Moody said. So. Fox will also use some of the produce Moody and Pack grow on about an acre of farmland they have in Ormewood Park, and the restaurant’s compostable waste will go right back to the farm, he said.

Since Moody’s approach is so seasonally focused, he doesn’t have a set menu yet, but the restaurant will open at 5 p.m. five nights a week with snacks, starters, mains and desserts. So. Fox will also give Pack an opportunity to flex her sommelier skills again with a selection of international natural wines, she said. Pack plans to include some domestic hybrid varietals, especially from Virginia and Vermont, and there will be a nonalcoholic bottle section as well. So. Fox will be a more casual iteration of k|n (pronounced Kin), the intimate, 12-course pop-up dinner Moody and Pack ran at Kinship last year. The pop-up is on pause while they launch So. Fox. “I think the heart (of So. Fox) is gonna be the same,” Pack said. “It’s going to be the same ethos and story and soul as k|n, just in a more casual environment.” So. Fox will be the first full-service restaurant for the duo’s hospitality group, Pack Hospitality. The 50-seat eatery is designed to let the food stand out with a “clean and minimalist design,” plants and candles, Moody said. There will be a seated bar as well as a standing bar, and a portion of the seats each night will be open for walk-ins.