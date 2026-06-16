Food & Dining A grand opening on the Beltline and more Atlanta food events this week Juneteenth celebration, World Cup watch parties round out our events list. Chattahoochee Food Works will host a weekend-long Juneteenth Makers Market featuring Black-owned businesses. (Brandon McKeown)

By Henri Hollis 40 minutes ago Share

Scope out the new LikeMinds pop-up at their grand opening party in the former BrewDog space, check out more watch parties for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and celebrate Juneteenth this week in Atlanta. LikeMinds grand opening in the Krog District A collective of Atlanta-area hospitality professionals will celebrate the grand opening of their summer pop-up LikeMinds on Thursday, according to a news release.

LikeMinds has moved into the enormous space formerly home to BrewDog on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail. The 120-day pop-up will feature food, drinks, live music, DJs, live sports on the Beltline’s largest screen and activities like a golf simulator. LikeMinds will open Thursday at noon, with live music from the Sammy Hanson Trio beginning at 5 p.m. Noon-midnight, June 18. 112 Krog St. NE, Atlanta. likemindsatl.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summerhill (@summerhill_atl)

Official Team USA World Cup watch party in Summerhill Summerhill will host multiple watch parties for World Cup matches this week, including a Czechia Fanzone at Halfway Crooks at noon Thursday, followed that afternoon by a block party from 4-11 p.m.

On Friday, the U.S. Men’s National Team will take the pitch for their second World Cup match for their first action after a dominant win over Paraguay. Summerhill has been selected as an official USA watch party location for the match Friday at 3 p.m., the district announced on social media. Cheer on the Stars & Stripes against Australia’s Socceroos at Woods Chapel BBQ beginning at noon before the match kicks off. Noon, June 19. 85 Georgia Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-522-3000, woodschapelbbq.com View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chattahoochee Food Works (@chattahoocheefoodworks) Juneteenth Makers Market on Atlanta’s upper westside The Chattahoochee Food Works will commemorate Juneteenth with a market putting a spotlight on Black-owned businesses all weekend. The market will feature a live DJ set Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The event is free to attend.