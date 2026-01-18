Make Miller Union’s pumpkin cheesecake in any season

From the Menu...

Miller Union’s Pumpkin Cheesecake with Biscoff Cookie Crust. (Courtesy of Miller Union)
By C.W. Cameron for the AJC
26 minutes ago

My husband and I dined at Miller Union for our anniversary. We had the most delicious light, flavorful pumpkin cheesecake with a Biscoff crust. I would be forever grateful if you acquired the recipe.

— Mikey Brayton, East Point

Miller Union’s pastry chef, Amber Felton, was happy to share the recipe she created for this seasonal favorite. “It’s quickly become a ‘must-have’ on our menu, and while it may not be on the menu when this recipe is published, it will be back on the menu next fall,” she wrote.

“We find this pumpkin cheesecake is perfect in every way: balanced, not too sweet or overly spiced, with a beautiful smooth texture. I chose Biscoff cookies for the crust instead of traditional graham crackers because of the warm spice notes the cookies offer. The cheesecake batter gets tang from the sour cream and a dash of lemon juice and cooking the pumpkin puree down concentrates its flavor.”

At Miller Union, each serving is garnished with a gingersnap leaf tuile, cinnamon Chantilly cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Felton recommends our readers make a simpler garnish of cinnamon-flavored whipped cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Felton recommends using a thermometer to ensure the cheesecake is not overbaked or underbaked.

Miller Union’s Pumpkin Cheesecake with Biscoff Cookie Crust

  1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray the bottom of a 10-inch springform pan with cooking spray and line the bottom with parchment paper. Spray parchment paper with cooking spray.
  2. Make the crust: In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the S-blade, process cookies to make fine crumbs. Transfer 1 cup crumbs to a medium bowl. Reserve any remaining crumbs for another use.
  3. Add melted butter, flour, brown sugar and ½ teaspoon salt to crumbs and use a rubber scraper to mix until thoroughly combined.
  4. Transfer the crumb mixture to the prepared springform pan, and use your fingers to press it firmly and evenly across the bottom of the pan. Bake 13 minutes and remove from oven. Allow to cool before adding filling.
  5. Lower oven heat to 275 degrees.
  6. Make the filling: In a medium saucepan over medium heat, heat pumpkin puree until it begins to bubble. Using a wooden spoon, stir continuously 5 minutes as puree thickens. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
  7. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat cream cheese, sugar and remaining ½ teaspoon salt on medium speed for 5 minutes, or until light and fluffy, stopping mixer and using a rubber scraper to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed.
  8. Add cream, sour cream, pumpkin pie spice, lemon juice and cooled pumpkin puree. Mix on medium speed for 30 seconds.
  9. With mixer running, add eggs, one at a time. Stop mixer and use a rubber scraper to scrape down sides of bowl, then mix 30 more seconds.
  10. Pour filling into cooled crust. Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until temperature at center of cheesecake reaches 165 to 170 degrees. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack for 2 hours.
  11. Cover and refrigerate in pan overnight.
  12. The next day, run a warmed butter knife around the edge of the pan and remove the side. Gently lift the cheesecake off the bottom of the pan, remove the parchment paper and return cheesecake to the springform pan base. Serve immediately or cover again and refrigerate for up to five days.

Serves 16.

Per serving: 380 calories (percent of calories from fat, 63), 6 grams protein, 30 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 27 grams total fat (16 grams saturated), 115 milligrams cholesterol, 312 milligrams sodium.

From the menu of … Miller Union, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 678-733-8550, millerunion.com.

Is there a recipe from a metro Atlanta restaurant you’d like to make at home? Tell us and we’ll try to get it. We’ll also test it and adapt it for the home kitchen. Because of volume, we can’t answer all inquiries. Send your request, your address and phone number to fromthemenu@gmail.com and put “From the menu of” and the name of the restaurant in the subject line.

