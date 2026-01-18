Make Miller Union’s pumpkin cheesecake in any season

My husband and I dined at Miller Union for our anniversary. We had the most delicious light, flavorful pumpkin cheesecake with a Biscoff crust. I would be forever grateful if you acquired the recipe.

Miller Union’s pastry chef, Amber Felton, was happy to share the recipe she created for this seasonal favorite. “It’s quickly become a ‘must-have’ on our menu, and while it may not be on the menu when this recipe is published, it will be back on the menu next fall,” she wrote.

“We find this pumpkin cheesecake is perfect in every way: balanced, not too sweet or overly spiced, with a beautiful smooth texture. I chose Biscoff cookies for the crust instead of traditional graham crackers because of the warm spice notes the cookies offer. The cheesecake batter gets tang from the sour cream and a dash of lemon juice and cooking the pumpkin puree down concentrates its flavor.”

At Miller Union, each serving is garnished with a gingersnap leaf tuile, cinnamon Chantilly cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. Felton recommends our readers make a simpler garnish of cinnamon-flavored whipped cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.

Felton recommends using a thermometer to ensure the cheesecake is not overbaked or underbaked.