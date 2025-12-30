5:30 Challenge

Sheet pans make chicken fajitas a (nearly) hands-free meal

Broil chicken thighs and peppers for a flavorful, low-effort dinner that serves four.
Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas cook relatively quickly. And this method works particularly well with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. (Aaliyah Man for the AJC/food styling by Kate Williams)
By Kate Williams – For the AJC
1 hour ago

Made on the stovetop, fajitas aren’t a time-intensive meal, but they do require nonstop attention to properly cook the meat and vegetables. Move them to the oven and your hands are free to cook rice, warm tortillas or just take a breather before dinner.

This sheet pan method works particularly well with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. They cook relatively quickly and are forgiving; you can leave them in the oven while the peppers and shallots turn tender and charred without worrying they’ll turn dry. Place the chicken on one sheet pan and the vegetables on another to ensure all brown properly without steaming in their juices.

Broiling instead of roasting likewise makes it easy to get a nice char on both the chicken and vegetables. Rotate the pans halfway through cooking so both sizzle under the hot heating element.

Use packaged taco seasoning, lime juice and olive oil for a flavor-packed dressing for both the chicken and the vegetables. You can use any color bell pepper you’d like, and if you’d prefer a crunchier allium element, substitute a single red onion for the quicker-cooking shallots.

Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas

7 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

6 tablespoons taco seasoning (from 2 envelopes), divided

3 tablespoons lime juice, divided, plus lime wedges for serving

pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

3 bell peppers

2 large shallots

On the side: Steamed rice or flour tortillas

Position one oven rack 6 to 8 inches from the broiler and one in the middle of the oven. Turn the broiler to high and let heat for 10 minutes.

While the broiler heats, in a large bowl, combine 4 tablespoons olive oil, 4 tablespoons taco seasoning and 2 tablespoons lime juice. Add the chicken, toss to coat and let marinate at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Thinly slice the peppers and shallots and transfer to a second large bowl with the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil, 2 tablespoons taco seasoning and 1 tablespoon lime juice. Toss to coat.

When the broiler is hot, remove the chicken from the marinade. Shake off the excess marinade and place the chicken in a single layer on one rimmed sheet pan. Discard the marinade. Place the vegetable mixture in a single layer on a second sheet pan. Place the sheet pan with chicken on the top oven rack and the pan of vegetables on the middle oven rack.

Broil until the chicken is deeply browned on the first side, about 10 minutes. Rotate the pans so that the vegetables are on the top rack. Continue to broil without stirring or flipping until the vegetables are tender and charred and the chicken is cooked through, 7 to 10 minutes.

Slice the chicken into bite-sized pieces and place on the tray with the vegetables. Toss to combine, and serve straight from the sheet pan with lime wedges and steamed rice or tortillas.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 484 calories (percent of calories from fat, 59), 34 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 31 grams total fat (5 grams saturated), 155 milligrams cholesterol, 1,092 milligrams sodium.

