Recipes worth their salt

Americans typically consume too much salt, leading to issues with high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. When you use salt, you want to use it judiciously and effectively. Understanding the types of cooking salt and their effect on food will help you put them to best use.

Salt is sodium chloride, a combination of 40% sodium and 60% chloride. Our bodies require a small amount of sodium for nerve health, muscle control and to maintain the proper balance of water and minerals. It is estimated that we need about 500 milligrams of sodium daily for these vital functions. To put that in perspective, 1 teaspoon of table salt contains about 2,400 milligrams of sodium.

In the kitchen, salt is taste, texture and technique. Salt enhances the flavor of food, can change the consistency of food and is used in culinary applications such as brining. Salt is indispensable to food and cooking.

Salt is not just salty. Salt enhance sweetness, suppresses bitter flavors and rounds out overall flavors. Not enough salt and food is bland.

Table salt (or fine sea salt) is most often used for seasoning and baking. Kosher salt is used for general cooking. And, sea salt, depending on the price point, can be used for general cooking or as a finishing salt.

Sea salt is a general term for salt produced by evaporation ocean water or saltwater lakes. It retains trace minerals that add flavor and color. Sea salt varies texture depending on origin and harvest method. Finishing salts are sea salts are prized for their unique qualities and are meant to be sprinkled on food.

Table salt is a fine-grained crystal and is what you’ll find in saltshakers and salt packets everywhere. Iodized table salt contains added iodine to help prevent iodine deficiency and thyroid problems.

Kosher salt is a coarse-grained salt made from salt crystals. Kosher salt’s original purpose was really to kosher meat, meaning to remove the blood from meat. The top two brands of kosher salt are Diamond Crystal and Morton’s.

Salt affects the texture of food on two levels: the texture of the salt crystal as with finishing salts as well as how it reacts with the cells, changing the texture of the food. Some sel gris, a French sea salt with large grey crystals is so coarse it’s almost pebbly. Maldon salt is a famous pyramid-shaped salt from England that shatters when consumed. There’s historical evidence that humans have been harvesting salt there for thousands of years. (Maybe an enterprising Neanderthal cook sprinkled some of those famously crunchy crystals on a freshly grilled slab of mastodon.)

The texture of vegetables is made limp by salt. Salt breaks down the cell walls and extracts moisture, making the vegetable less firm through a process called osmosis. Sprinkled on the surface of a vegetable, the salt creates a higher ion concentration at the surface of the vegetable. Water then travels from within the vegetables to the surface to create equilibrium. This is what breaks down cabbage and makes eggplant soft when salted for grilling.

What is brining?

Brining is a process that changes the texture of a protein. A wet brine is the soaking of meat, poultry or shellfish in a saltwater solution. (Typically, red meat is not brined as the salt reacts differently with the muscle fibers in beef and lamb.) A dry brine is when meat is heavily salted, bringing the internal moisture to the surface, that is then reabsorbed. Brining is a process that changes the texture of a protein. A wet brine is the soaking of meat, poultry or shellfish in a saltwater solution. (Typically, red meat is not brined as the salt reacts differently with the muscle fibers in beef and lamb.) A dry brine is when meat is heavily salted, bringing the internal moisture to the surface, that is then reabsorbed.

With both dry and wet brining, salt causes the food proteins to form a complex mesh that traps the brine, causing the muscle fibers to absorb additional liquid during the brining period. Some of this liquid is lost during cooking, but since the meat is “juicier” to begin with, it cooks up juicier at the end. (I like to think of it as a cup filled “over the rim.”)

There’s no hard-and-fast rule for brining. But, the more concentrated the brining solution and the smaller the piece of meat, the shorter the brining period. Common sense dictates that a 12-pound turkey is going to take more time to brine than a pound of chicken.

It’s easy to plan an overnight brine for a holiday turkey, but who has time to do the same for the main course of a weeknight supper? For smaller pieces of meat, my philosophy is to use a strong brine that takes an hour or less.