Business Hyundai expanding West Point factory, adding 320 jobs Company is investing more than $500 million to expand the facility. Share Add AJC on Google Hyundai has a significant presence in Georgia. (AJC | Source: Unsplash)

By Mirtha Donastorg 19 minutes ago

Hyundai Transys, a subsidiary of global automaker Hyundai, is investing nearly $560 million to expand its West Point facility and plans to add 320 jobs at the site, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. “As the automotive manufacturing industry continues to make historic investments in our state, this facility will further enhance the strength of that ecosystem and allow Hyundai and Kia to grow their already impressive capacity here in Georgia,” Kemp said in a statement. The company currently employs about 1,250 people at the West Point facility. It will hire for administrative, supervisory and production positions as part of the investment.

Earlier this summer, the company was evaluating plans to increase the annual production capacity at the facility. It would be part of the Korean auto giant’s pledge to invest $26 billion in the U.S. through 2028 and would anchor the company’s plan to domestically produce at least 80% of the vehicles it sells in the U.S.