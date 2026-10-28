Business How a failed bid to land a cargo van factory helped Georgia win an Audi plant If a Sprinter van plant near Savannah hadn’t fallen through in the early 2000s, the state might not have purchased the site for Audi’s first U.S. factory. Share After announcing at a press conference in Savannah that DiamlerChrysler AG had agreed to a site in Pooler, for its new $754 million van plant, Gov. Roy Barnes took advantage of the situation to film a political ad with the Sprinter van in 2002. The factory was never built. (AJC FILE)

By Zachary Hansen 1 hour ago

Blessings in disguise are hard to spot, especially in the throes of disappointment. When Gov. Roy Barnes in 2002 announced a Sprinter van manufacturing plant was coming to the Savannah area, the worst-case scenario he faced was the project’s failure. And that’s exactly what happened when it was canceled the following year. But more than two decades later, that project’s ill fate appears to have paid off handsomely. Not only do other companies and thousands of workers now occupy that Coastal Georgia property, but proceeds from selling that land played a role in the state recruiting Audi’s first U.S. factory some 170 miles to the west in Fort Valley.

At a political rally Saturday in Middle Georgia with President Donald Trump, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed plans for a roughly $4.2 billion factory near Macon, a project expected to employ 4,500 workers. The site Audi chose was purchased using funds obtained from selling what was once known as the Pooler megasite — the same one DaimlerChrysler envisioned for its failed Sprinter van factory. Related Story Here’s how Georgia leaders recruited Audi’s $4.2B plant, its first in the U.S. “Even though the (van) project didn’t work out, we had a piece of property that was more valuable than what we had in the beginning,” Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said in an interview Monday. “Selling that site and being able to reinvest in other properties in the state of Georgia has been a huge win for those communities that are now going to benefit from these mega projects,” he continued.

President Donald Trump listens as Gernot Döllner, CEO of Audi AG, speaks at a campaign rally at Guardian Centers of Georgia, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026, in Perry. (Mike Stewart/AP)

It’s an interesting throughline of history, where one project’s end played a role in another’s beginning. Wilson said it also validates Georgia’s real estate preparation strategy for economic development.

“When you invest in property as a state, you’ve got an amazing asset,” he said. Pooler pivots It was well-known in 2002 that DaimlerChrysler, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz at the time, was planning a Sprinter van factory in the U.S. It just wasn’t clear where. Georgia leaders weren’t half-hearted in their attempts to woo the project. The state paid $23 million to buy a 1,550-acre industrial site along I-95 in Pooler near Savannah in an effort to fast-track a deal.

Related Story What’s taking place at Rivian’s Georgia factory site? A lot. That appeared to work when Barnes in October 2002, in the heat of his reelection bid, announced the $750 million project was coming to the site, including about 3,000 jobs. At the time, it was touted as a major victory for Georgia leaders who had tried — mostly unsuccessfully — to recruit auto factories to the state. But notably, DaimlerChrysler representatives were absent from that initial announcement. The company didn’t confirm its Georgia plans until three months later, but that disconnect proved to be a harbinger. The factory’s groundbreaking was delayed and the entire project was canceled in September 2003 with DaimlerChrysler officials citing slow sales and a tough economy. The company later built a smaller facility in South Carolina. That appeared to work when Barnes in October 2002, in the heat of his reelection bid, announced the $750 million project was coming to the site, including about 3,000 jobs. At the time, it was touted as a major victory for Georgia leaders who had tried — mostly unsuccessfully — to recruit auto factories to the state. But notably, DaimlerChrysler representatives were absent from that initial announcement. The company didn’t confirm its Georgia plans until three months later, but that disconnect proved to be a harbinger. The factory’s groundbreaking was delayed and the entire project was canceled in September 2003 with DaimlerChrysler officials citing slow sales and a tough economy. The company later built a smaller facility in South Carolina. Georgia invested millions of dollars to prepare the Pooler megasite for the van factory, bringing its investment to $60 million, according to reports at the time. Wilson said that was still money well spent — it just took time to pay dividends.

The site of the proposed DaimlerChrysler plant in Pooler, is seen in this 2003 photo. (Stephen Morton/AP) Instead of waiting for another gigantic project, the site was advertised for smaller facilities and renamed the Chatham County Development Site. Multiple companies came knocking. Mitsubishi Power Systems in 2009 announced a gas turbine manufacturing and service facility for a 119-acre portion of the site, employing 500 workers. Last week, the company said the facility will undergo a $490 million expansion with an additional 200 jobs.

Amazon in 2021 announced a $260 million distribution facility for a large portion of the site, acting as a hub for 1,000 jobs. The same year, Celadon Development Corp. announced a $155 million cardboard recycling plant with 117 workers, filling out much of the remaining site. “It really is a successful piece of property,” Wilson said.