CEO of Gwinnett life sciences park to join nonprofit buyer of Northlake Mall

The top executive of a multibillion-dollar life sciences campus in Gwinnett County is switching jobs to a different nonprofit that recently undertook its own ambitious project at Northlake Mall.
Mason Ailstock on Tuesday stepped down as president and CEO of the Rowen Foundation to become president of Atlanta-based nonprofit Centurion Foundation, according to a news release. He’s expected to lead higher education services for Centurion, which last week closed on a deal to acquire Northlake Mall in Tucker.
“Founding a new organization is never easy,” Sachin Shailendra, Rowen board chair, said in the release. “Mason helped establish the partnerships, culture and momentum that position Rowen for long-term success.”
Biopharmaceutical giant UCB plans a 460,000-square-foot facility at the Rowen project in Gwinnett County. (Courtesy of UCB)
“Together, we have laid a strong foundation for what comes next,” Ailstock said of Rowen in the release. “And I have every confidence that the organization’s best days are still ahead.”
“I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of bringing Rowen to life during these formative years and am excited to see what the future holds for the organization,” Ailstock told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a statement. “It has been a privilege to work alongside so many outstanding partners in building the foundation for what Rowen will become.”
Aerial view of Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Northlake Mall is evicting a number of tenants under reports of a potential sale. Part of the mall was converted to offices occupied by Emory Healthcare, which won't be impacted. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Emory Healthcare, which has leased 274,000 square feet at the mall since 2019, said it will expand its footprint through a new lease that will more than “double that occupancy.” The organization said, “The newly leased space will provide additional capacity to consolidate Emory Healthcare business functions and support future operational needs.”
Ailstock told the AJC that, “The Emory project predates my arrival to Centurion.” Centurion did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
It’s also not clear the full scope of Emory Healthcare’s expansion and if other mall tenants will be affected. Sports bar Dugan’s previously said it would remain at the property. Macy’s also said last month it had “no announcements to make” regarding its now-closed store at the mall, which it still owns.
Aerial view of Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Northlake Mall is evicting a number of tenants under reports of a potential sale. Part of the mall was converted to offices occupied by Emory Healthcare, which won't be impacted. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Centurion in May began the process of seeking public support for its Northlake Mall plans. The county’s economic development agency, Decide DeKalb, held a hearing to discuss a potential $225 million bond deal as part of Centurion’s plans. The proceeds from the bond issuance, if approved, would finance mall acquisition, demolition, construction and renovation. DeKalb taxpayers would not be on the hook to repay these bonds.
Rowen announced it has kick-started a national search to find Ailstock’s successor, hiring consulting firm Korn Ferry. It aims to fill his position by the fall.
“Rowen today is fundamentally different than it was five years ago,” Shailendra said. “... Our mission is unchanged, our momentum is strong and our commitment to creating a globally recognized innovation community has never been greater.”
— Staff writers Amy Wenk and Savannah Sicurella contributed to this report.