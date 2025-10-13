Business 2,000-acre Rowen bioscience campus announces first buildings. Take a look. Convergence center will anchor mixed-use village central to attracting corporate investment, Rowen leader says. This is a rendering of the Rowen Convergence Center, a 10,000-square-foot facility central to the planned Rowen life sciences district in Gwinnett County. (Courtesy of Rowen)

After decades of planning and preparation, one of Georgia’s largest economic development projects is about to start construction in earnest. Rowen, a planned 2,000-acre life sciences campus in Gwinnett County near Dacula, announced Monday it will soon start building its first facility called the Rowen Convergence Center. It’s a 10,000-square-foot development intended to anchor a forthcoming mixed-use village featuring apartments, restaurants, a hotel, parks and retail. Modeled after North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Rowen aims to provide a development that connects employers with students from Georgia’s largest universities. Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock said a bustling village is required to create the vibrancy needed for companies to add their facilities to the campus. Rowen, a planned 2,000-acre life sciences campus in Gwinnett County near Dacula, announced Monday it will soon start building its first facility called the Rowen Convergence Center. It’s a 10,000-square-foot development intended to anchor a forthcoming mixed-use village featuring apartments, restaurants, a hotel, parks and retail. Modeled after North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Rowen aims to provide a development that connects employers with students from Georgia’s largest universities. Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock said a bustling village is required to create the vibrancy needed for companies to add their facilities to the campus.

“We had a vision, we created a place with the real estate, and now we’re bringing it to life,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. RELATED Rowen project signs ‘living lab’ agreements with Georgia colleges The convergence center was announced Monday at Rowen Convergence Summit at the Woodruff Arts Center in Midtown Atlanta. Rowen officials expect to start construction next year and open the center by mid-2027. First envisioned more than 20 years ago, the Rowen project’s work so far has focused on behind-the-scenes land acquisition, zoning and infrastructure. The enormous site is equidistant from Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville along Ga. 316, aiming to attract the talents of each city’s universities. First envisioned more than 20 years ago, the Rowen project’s work so far has focused on behind-the-scenes land acquisition, zoning and infrastructure. The enormous site is equidistant from Atlanta, Athens and Gainesville along Ga. 316, aiming to attract the talents of each city’s universities.

The campus has spent the last two years undergoing $32 million of infrastructure preparation, including road and utility integration. It connects the forthcoming village area to several corporate development sites that are currently being marketed to prospective companies across the life sciences and technology industries. The campus has spent the last two years undergoing $32 million of infrastructure preparation, including road and utility integration. It connects the forthcoming village area to several corporate development sites that are currently being marketed to prospective companies across the life sciences and technology industries.

That work sets the stage for the Rowen Convergence Center, which Ailstock described as the district’s “living room.” This is a rendering of the Rowen Convergence Center, a 10,000-square-foot facility central to the planned Rowen life sciences district in Gwinnett County. (Courtesy of Rowen) The development consists of three buildings: one for offices, one as a collaborative workspace and another convening space for events. Ailstock said the buildings’ architecture is inspired by “barns and bridges.” The former harkens to the property’s history dating back to Andrew Jackson’s Indian Wars and the slave labor used in the cotton boom. The latter highlights the connectivity central to Rowen’s pitch, including pedestrian bridges between the convergence centers’ buildings. Ailstock said the buildings’ architecture is inspired by “barns and bridges.” The former harkens to the property’s history dating back to Andrew Jackson’s Indian Wars and the slave labor used in the cotton boom. The latter highlights the connectivity central to Rowen’s pitch, including pedestrian bridges between the convergence centers’ buildings. RELATED Photos: Rowen, Gwinnett's newest development, was 200 years in the making “Having a destination that is amenitized and that has an amazing project like the convergence center that anchors those partnerships … is really important,” Ailstock said. “It needs to be surrounded by a great hotel, a coffee shop, a great park and open space and multifamily residential.”