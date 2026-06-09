Business Nonprofit serving health systems emerges as potential Northlake Mall buyer Atlanta-based Centurion Foundation says it has started a process to acquire the Tucker mall. Northlake Mall has given a number of tenants notice to vacate under reports of a potential sale. Part of the mall was converted to offices occupied by Emory Healthcare, which won't be impacted. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

A potential buyer has emerged for Northlake Mall, where in recent days several retail tenants were given notice to vacate, raising questions about what may be ahead for the Tucker property. The Centurion Foundation, an Atlanta-based nonprofit, said it has initiated a process to potentially acquire the mall, a spokesperson said Monday evening in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Decide DeKalb, the county’s economic development agency, also said that it received an “inquiry” from Centurion related to a possible purchase, though a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available to offer additional details. Both Centurion and Decide DeKalb said the deal has not closed. Emory Healthcare, which leases a former Sears space in one wing of the mall, said last week that it would remain a tenant at the mall but said it was not purchasing it. It’s unclear if Emory’s footprint at Northlake Mall could expand under a new owner. A spokesperson did not immediately respond Monday evening to a request for comment. Aerial view of Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Northlake Mall has given a number of tenants notice to vacate under reports of a potential sale. Part of the mall was converted to offices occupied by Emory Healthcare, which won't be impacted. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Centurion, the potential buyer, said its mission is to “help other nonprofits achieve their charitable purpose through customized real estate acquisition, development and financing solutions designed to improve operations, reduce the cost of occupancy and free up capital for mission-critical work‚” according to its statement.

Centurion’s website says it works with nonprofit health systems, higher education institutions and local governments. The foundation did not answer several questions related to the potential deal, saying “more details will be provided after closing.” Northlake Mall was once one of the region’s largest shopping centers when it opened in 1971, but activity has dwindled in recent years as shopping preferences evolved. ATR Corinth Partners, a real estate management firm from Dallas, Texas, acquired the mall for a steep discount, paying $24 million in 2016. It soon became clear that its future wasn’t as a traditional shopping center. Emory Healthcare signed its lease in 2019, taking more than 200,000 square feet, which it uses for medical and administrative offices. Northlake Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. Northlake Mall has given a number of tenants notice to vacate under reports of a potential sale. Part of the mall was converted to offices occupied by Emory Healthcare, which won't be impacted. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)