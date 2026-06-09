Business Solar panel maker Qcells ramps up production at Cartersville plant Manufacturer to become only U.S. operation to make all solar panel components here. Solar panels go through a machine during the manufacturing process at the Qcells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Kristi E. Swartz 1 hour ago Share

CARTERSVILLE — When Qcells announced its second North Georgia solar panel manufacturing operation in 2023, U.S.-based solar cell and wafer manufacturing was virtually non-existent. As of this week, the company’s panels will include solar cells made on site, making South Korea-based Qcells the only company in the U.S. to produce those panels and all their components in house.

“This is the first facility that has ever done all these things at this level — ingots (which are huge cylinders), wafers, cells and modules,” said Scott Moskowitz, the company’s vice president of market strategy and public affairs. Qcells aims to fully ramp up production by the end of September. At that point, it will be able to crank out roughly 3.5 gigawatts worth of solar panels, exceeding its target of 3.3 GW, the company said. Workers learn how to fix solar panels at the Qcells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) That is twice the electricity produced by the Hoover Dam and enough to power “a couple million” households a year, Moskowitz told a small group of reporters who toured parts of the manufacturing facility and saw the solar cells being made for the first time on Monday.

It also will make the Cartersville factory the largest ingot and wafer manufacturing operation in the United States.

Currently, Qcells’ Cartersville facility makes 17,000 solar panels a day. The three manufacturing lines in its module production room are a key reason why. A machine carries solar panels at the Qcells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The fully automated factory includes robots — some similar to the food-delivery robots that chug around Midtown Atlanta — to do all the heavy lifting. The deep-blue, reflective modules move through steps with precision, with one stop lasting only 19 seconds before the component goes to another machine. Freddy Torres, a module production shift manager, ticks off the numbers: 500 panels an hour, 5,000 a day per line. Solar panels are manufactured at the Qcells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

“We have broken some records and made more than that,” he said. The panels are inspected after each step. This is because they can’t be fixed after they are laminated, which is the final stage of the process. “We have to stand by a 25-year warranty,” he said. Qcells announced a massive $2.5 billion expansion in early 2023. This included building out its first factory in Dalton by 2.1 GW and starting on the Cartersville factory. A worker wipes solar panels at the Qcells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Both are expected to employ roughly 3,800 workers in the form of direct jobs across Bartow and Whitfield counties. Moskowitz said the company decided to build its second factory after receiving widespread federal and state political support — some of which came in the form of economic incentives that carried over to the Trump administration. “It’s telling that we built our second factory here,” Moskowitz said. Workers inspect panels at the QCells solar factory in White on June 8, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Qcells is coming back from a monthslong pause in production because of trade law issues, which led it to temporarily furlough workers at its Cartersville and Dalton operations last November. The company resumed normal production in March after officials said it resolved supply chain issues tied to a 2021 federal law designed to crack down on forced labor in China.