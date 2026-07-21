Politically Georgia New Canada tariffs could fuel tensions in Georgia governor’s race Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House last year. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: The Georgia Capitol will be buzzing as lawmakers return for a series of committee hearings.

Rick Jackson gave $1 million to Trump’s campaign just five days before Georgia’s June runoff.

The U.S. House hopes to delay a government shutdown with funding for federal agencies through Dec. 4. Tariff fallout President Donald Trump (right) gestures alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in October 2025. (Evan Vucci/AP) President Donald Trump ignited a likely clash with one of the nation’s largest trading partners Monday by ordering 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian goods — a move that quickly reverberated in Georgia’s race for governor. Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms called the tariffs “nothing more than a tax on Georgia families and businesses.”

“Canada is one of Georgia’s largest trading partners, and these tariffs will drive up costs, threaten jobs, and make it harder for Georgia businesses to compete,” she said. Her criticism comes ahead of Trump’s Wednesday visit to Cobb County, where he plans to promote a new financial tool for children. Bottoms’ Republican opponent, Rick Jackson, and other top GOP officials are expected to join him. The new tariffs are scheduled to take effect in 30 days and would cover a broad mix of Canadian products, including cement, dairy, furniture, hockey sticks, paper, plywood and wine. The administration says the penalties are aimed at forcing Canada to ease trade barriers affecting American automakers, dairy producers and alcohol distributors. The White House has focused particular ire on Canadian provinces that stopped buying U.S. alcohol after Trump imposed earlier tariffs. Officials also cite Canada’s retaliatory levies — a step taken by only Canada and China — along with its limits on American vehicles and cheese.

Things to know U.S. Sen. Darline Graham, R-S.C. (Sean Rayford/AP) Good morning! We’re 104 days away from the midterm elections. Here are three things to know for today:

Trump’s Wednesday visit to the Cobb County school district is more than just a promotion for his new savings accounts geared toward children. It’s a foray into one of the last Republican-controlled institutions in a county that is essential to Georgia Democrats’ statewide strategy, Greg Bluestein reports.

U.S. Sen. Darline Graham says she will run for a full term to replace Lindsey Graham, her brother who died earlier this month while still in office.

The White House says Trump will be returning to an older Air Force One plane for about a month as the new, Qatari-gifted jet undergoes “additional upgrades and enhancements.” Back at it House lawmakers, seen during a committee hearing at the state Capitol back in March. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) The Georgia Capitol will be buzzing this week as state lawmakers return for a series of committee hearings examining issues that could shape the 2027 legislative session. Three study committees and one standing committee are scheduled to hold hearings this week. Here’s a rundown of what’s happening: Today : A House committee will hold its first meeting examining Georgia’s community healthcare system. Today’s agenda is filled with testimony from government officials, including Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kevin Tanner, a former state lawmaker.

: A House committee will hold its first meeting examining Georgia’s community healthcare system. Today’s agenda is filled with testimony from government officials, including Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Commissioner Kevin Tanner, a former state lawmaker. Wednesday: The Republicans who run Georgia’s Legislature have been obsessed with cutting or, in some cases, eliminating property taxes. But doing either of those things will have a big impact on local governments. A House Committee will start studying local government funding on Wednesday, featuring testimony from groups representing cities, counties, county managers and school boards and superintendents. Lawmakers will also discuss franchise fees — charges utility companies pay cities to use public rights of way.

The Republicans who run Georgia’s Legislature have been obsessed with cutting or, in some cases, eliminating property taxes. But doing either of those things will have a big impact on local governments. A House Committee will start studying local government funding on Wednesday, featuring testimony from groups representing cities, counties, county managers and school boards and superintendents. Lawmakers will also discuss franchise fees — charges utility companies pay cities to use public rights of way. Thursday: Prescription drugs are expensive, and lawmakers from both parties have been blaming pharmacy benefit managers — companies that oversee coverage for insurance companies. This House study committee will examine these middlemen with a hearing on Thursday that will include testimony from pharmacists and hospitals.

Prescription drugs are expensive, and lawmakers from both parties have been blaming pharmacy benefit managers — companies that oversee coverage for insurance companies. This House study committee will examine these middlemen with a hearing on Thursday that will include testimony from pharmacists and hospitals. Friday: Total filings at the Georgia Court of Appeals have jumped nearly 30% since 2021. Friday, the House Judiciary Committee will hear testimony about the court’s workload and retention.

Pony up Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson greets supporters at his campaign kickoff for Georgia governor at Jackson Healthcare in Alpharetta earlier this year. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Jackson contributed $1 million to Trump’s campaign in December as he prepared to enter the race for governor. Now, a newly disclosed filing shows Jackson also gave another $1 million just five days before the June runoff, when he defeated Lt. Gov. Burt Jones — the candidate Trump had endorsed. The timing coincided with Jackson’s visit with Trump just days before the runoff election. Although the president stood by Jones through the runoff, he quickly endorsed Jackson after his victory and praised him for running a “great Trump campaign.” The donations helped Jackson cement his MAGA credentials. Despite his reputation as a prodigious political donor, Jackson had never contributed to Trump or his PAC before December.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, however, Jackson donated to Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, two of Trump’s rivals for the Republican nomination. Listen up Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we’re unpacking Jackson’s first major speech as the GOP nominee for governor, along with the mechanics of his campaign that Republicans hope will power the GOP ticket to a win in November. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Widow fund U.S. Rep. David Scott speaks during a 2023 event at nonprofit Christian City in Union City. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The U.S. House is hoping to pass legislation that would delay any potential for another government shutdown until after the midterms. Tucked into the continuing resolution is a provision to pay Alfredia Scott, the widow of late U.S. Rep. David Scott, $174,000. That is equal to one year of salary for members of Congress. Scott died on April 22 just hours after casting votes on the House floor. A special election is to finish out his term is set for July 28. The bill would also pay the family of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham the same amount. Graham died on July 11. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation has been critical of the longstanding tradition of paying the equivalent of one year’s salary to the family of members of Congress who die in office. The organization said the payments, which it calls a “death gratuity,” date back “to an era before congressional pensions and federal survivor benefits.”